Prosecutor makes final case for school shooter’s execution

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s chief prosecutor made his final push on Tuesday to convince jurors to sentence him to death. and carefully planned and deserving of execution.

Mike Satz said Cruz was “hunting for his victims” as he occupied a three-story classroom building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland for seven minutes, fired at some of the victims at close range and returned to some of the injured victims as they lay helpless. “to finish them off.”

He pointed to Cruz’s internet writings and videos where he spoke of his murderous desires, such as when he wrote, “No mercy, no questions, double tap. I’m going to kill a…ton of people and children.”

“It is said that what one writes and says is a window into their soul,” Satz said as the three-month process neared its end. The killings, he said, “were relentlessly gruesome, abominable and cruel.”

cruz, 24, pleaded guilty a year ago to killing 14 students and three staff members and injuring 17 others February 14, 2018. Cruz said he chose Valentine’s Day to make it impossible for Stoneman Douglas students to ever celebrate the holiday again.

Cruz, dressed in an off-white sweater, sat unmoved during Satz’s presentation, occasionally exchanging notes with his lawyers. His lead attorney, Melisa McNeill, will make her closing statement later Tuesday. The deliberations are expected to begin on Wednesday.

A large number of parents, wives and relatives of the victims filled the part of the courtroom reserved for them, looking at Satz intently, many of them weeping. Just minutes before, they’d greeted each other with smiles, handshakes, and hugs.

The massacre is the deadliest mass shooting ever tried in the US. Nine other people in the US who fatally shot at least 17 people died during or immediately after their attacks by suicide or police gunfire. The suspect in the massacre of 23 in one day in 2019 El Paso, Texas, Walmart waiting for process.

satz kept his main point easy for the seven-man, five-woman jury. He focused on Cruz’s eight-month planning and the attack, with Cruz firing 140 shots with a… AR-15 style semi-automatic rifleAnd his escape.

He played security videos of the shooting and showed a horrific crime scene and… autopsy photos. teachers and students testified that they saw others die. He took the jury to the fenced building, which remains stained with blood and is full of bullets. Parents and Spouses gave tearful and angry explanations.

McNeill and her team never questioned the horrors he had inflicted, instead focusing on their belief that his birth mother heavy drinking the pregnancy left him with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder. Their experts said his bizarre, disturbing and sometimes violent behavior from the age of 2 was misdiagnosed as attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, meaning he never received proper treatment. That let be adoptive mother widow overwhelmedthey said.

The defense cut their case short, who called only about 25 of the 80 witnesses they said would testify. They never mentioned Cruz’s high school days or his younger half-brother, Zachariaswho accused them of bullying.

In rebuttal, Satz and his team argued that Cruz had no fetal alcohol damage, but has antisocial personality disorder — in layman’s terms he is a sociopath. Their witnesses said Cruz feigned brain damage during testing and that he was able to control his actions, but chose not to. For example, they pointed to his job as a cashier at a discount store where he never had any disciplinary problems.

Prosecutors also played numerous videotapes of Cruz discusses the crime with them mental health experts where he talked about his schedule and motivation.

The defense used their cross-examination during the rebuttal trial to allege that Cruz was sexually assaulted and raped by a 12-year-old neighbor when he was 9.

