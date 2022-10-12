Prosecution seeks death for woman in pregnant woman’s death

NEW BOSTON, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors on Wednesday asked a Texas jury to sentence a woman to death for killing a pregnant woman and stealing her unborn daughter from her womb.

The appeal came as the sentencing phase of Taylor Parker’s capital murder trial began for… the October 2020 assassination of Reagan Simmons-Hancock and theft of her unborn baby. Bowie County Jury Earlier found Parker guilty of capital murder.

Prosecutor Kelley Crisp told jurors that the evidence would show that Parker, 29, faked a pregnancy and lied repeatedly before killing Simmons-Hancock, 21, at the woman’s home in New Boston on October 3, 2020, to have the child she claimed to be carrying. The child died on October 9 at a hospital in nearby Idabel, Oklahoma.

Parker’s lawyers hope to convince the jury to spare Parker’s life and allow her to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole. Attorney Jeff Harrelson said they would prove Parker was mentally ill.

