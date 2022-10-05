Proposal to grant suspects anonymity before they are charged condemned by victims’ charities

Victim charities have condemned the interior minister’s announcement that she is considering granting suspects anonymity before they are charged with a crime.

Suella Braverman believes that naming people suspected of a crime but not charged could lead to a “media frenzy” and potentially jeopardize a fair trial.

But charities like Victim Support said limiting the names of those under police investigation discourages other victims from coming forward with possible new evidence — meaning “more crimes could be missed.”

Others worry about the potential rule change that could affect the principle of open justice and be misused by the rich and powerful to hide behind anonymity laws.

Diana Fawcett, chief executive of the Victim Support charity, said: The times: ‘Naming suspected criminals can encourage more victims to come forward. By giving suspects anonymity, this is prevented, so that more crimes can be missed.’

Farah Nazeer, chief executive of Women’s Aid, also told the paper that women fear they “will not be taken seriously if they come forward” and that this change would “make this process more difficult” and “risk more would prevent survivors from getting justice.”

However, the director of the charity Safeline, Neil Henderson, was in favor of the proposed change and said the measures would ensure that suspects receive a “fair trial”.

Currently, there are no formalized laws prohibiting the publication of the identity of a person arrested as part of a police investigation.

A legal precedent was set in a 2018 Supreme Court ruling following the victory in Cliff Richard’s privacy case against the BBC. The precedent means those who publish the names of police suspects may one day be open to potential lawsuits.

Ms Braverman was asked about the case of former Conservative MP Harvey Proctor, who has been falsely accused of child abuse and has campaigned to anonymize suspects until they are charged.

The Home Secretary said: “We’ve had some high-profile cases in which the media frenzy surrounding the suspects has been devastating.

“I think covering people up prior to indictment can be very damaging, especially if the charges are dropped. We need to look at this problem.

“The police must be able to conduct their investigations and the Public Prosecution Service must be able to make their decisions without pressure from the media.

“Individuals and suspects have the right to a fair trial and trial by the media will only undermine our justice system.”

Jess Phillips, Shadow Secretary of the Interior, said: “Steps have already been put in place to prevent irresponsible reporting.

“Victim’s charities are strongly against general restrictions because it can make it harder to bring other victims to the fore in cases involving serial offenders and therefore harder to get justice.”

Sir Cliff Richard (pictured), 81, and DJ Paul Gambaccini, 73, who were both falsely accused of historic sex offenses but never charged, campaigned for the protection of individuals until formally charged by police

Critics say naming a suspect could lead other victims or witnesses to contact police, helping police and prosecutors build a stronger case against the alleged perpetrator.

In the case of black taxi rapist John Worboys, a large number of women came forward to make accusations against him after news of his arrest broke.

He was eventually convicted in 2009 for assaulting 12 women.

Rolf Harris, 92, who was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison in 2014 after being convicted of 12 indecent assaults involving four victims, would be protected from identification under the proposal.

Anonymity would also apply to Stuart Hall, 92, who was sentenced to 15 months in prison in 2013 for indecently assaulting 13 girls. This sentence was later doubled.

Although Sir Cliff Richard, 81, and DJ Paul Gambaccini, 73, who were both falsely accused of historic sex offenses but never charged, campaigned for the protection of individuals until they were formally charged by police.