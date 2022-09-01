Property prices: House values drop in every capital city except Darwin

Interest rate hikes have really impacted the cost of homes – with house prices falling in nearly every Australian region and in every capital city in Darwin.

CoreLogic’s latest national Home Value Index, released Thursday, registered for the fourth straight month of price declines, with average real estate prices in Australian capitals falling 1.6 percent in August.

Sydney’s values ​​fell the most during the month, down 2.3 percent to a median value of $1.3 million, with consecutive monthly declines since April, dropping $114,000 from the median price, or $927 per day.

Melbourne’s value fell 1.5 percent in August and is down 4.4 percent since April, down $51,000 or $415 a day.

The port city’s average home price fell 2.3 percent in August according to CoreLogic’s latest Home Value Index

Corelogic Date Shows All Capitals Except Darwin Are In A Home Price Drop

Brisbane, which had previously defied the downtrend, also fell in August to catch up on the southern capitals.

Despite this, it is still up 18.1 percent in the past 12 months.

It was only two months ago that the Brisbane housing market peaked after a 42.7 percent rise in value. Over the past two months, the market has turned sharply, dropping 1.8 percent in August, following a 0.8 percent drop in July,” said Corelogic’s Tim Lawless.

Adelaide, Perth, Hobart and Canberra, which had also previously escaped falling prices, fell in August, pushing all capitals except Darwin into recession.

Two years of internal migration pushed house prices up in regional hubs as city dwellers sought a sea or tree change, but the downturn now appears to have spread beyond the capitals.

Between March 2020 and January 2022, regional home values ​​increased by more than 40 percent, compared to a 25.5% increase for the combined capitals.

The Victorian capital Melbourne saw home values ​​fall by 1.5 percent in August

The value of regional homes fell 1.5 percent in August, almost the same as the 1.6 percent fall in the combined capitals.

“The largest declines in regional home values ​​have come from the residential and residential hubs where home values ​​had risen prior to the recent rate hikes,” Lawless said.

“Over the past three months, values ​​have fallen 8 percent in Richmond-Tweed, 4.8 percent in the Southern Highlands-Shoalhaven market and 4.5 percent in Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.”

In the 41 regional areas viewed by CoreLogic, only seven registered home values ​​up in August.

These include the northern suburbs of Adelaide at 0.9 percent, northeastern Perth and Mandurah at 0.6 and 0.5 percent, and the Coffs Harbour-Grafton region at 0.6 percent.

The annual trend in rising house prices is leveling off quickly, Lawless said.

After experiencing a peak annual growth rate of 21.3% in November last year, annual growth in the combined capitals has fallen to just 2.2 percent.

Brisbane house prices fell in August, but still rose 18 percent in 12 months

Annual values ​​in Sydney fell by 2.5 percent and Melbourne by 2.1 percent since last year.

However, the downturn has only offset a fraction of the general rise in property prices during the Covid period.

Prices in Sydney have risen by 27.7 percent since March 2020 and have fallen again by 7.4 percent.

In Melbourne, they were up 17.3 percent and down just 4.6 percent.

ABS data collected by insurance company Budget Direct released this week shows that the average house price in Australia rose 23.7 percent between 2020 and 2021 – the biggest annual jump in a decade.

ABS data collected by insurer Budget Direct shows Australian house prices rose significantly between 2020 and 2021

The data showed that the average Australian house price rose to just over $900,000 in 2021, from just over $700,000 in 2020.

That jump in value of $200,000 in one year was the same amount as the period from 2012 to 2020 combined, when the median price rose from $500,000 to $700,000.

Lawless expects the downturn to continue through the rest of the year and possibly into 2023.

“It is difficult to stabilize house prices until interest rates hit a ceiling and consumer confidence begins to improve,” he said.

“From current levels, interest rates are likely to rise another 75 basis points and there is a good chance that advertised inventory levels will pile up during the spring selling season, giving buyers more choice and further depressing home values. ‘

Perth house prices are up 4.9 percent in 12 months with a median value of $561,781

The Australian central bank raised interest rates for the first time in 12 years in May and the official spot rate has increased by 1.75 percentage points since then.

Markets expect another half a percentage point when the RBA board meets on Tuesday.