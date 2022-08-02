Property managers Ironfish blasted for email boasting about raising rents by over $200 per week

An Australian property manager sent an email to tenants who appeared to be bragging about how much they had raised their rents.

Real estate firm Ironfish sent out the group email last week titled “Melbourne June leasing update” that features two happy kids jumping on a bed and having a pillow fight.

Above the image is the text: “June Realization: Biggest Rent Increase – $225 per week” and “Average Rent Increase $98 per week.”

It’s not clear who the intended audience is with the email, including a positive review of Ironfish from a landlord’s perspective and also one from a tenant’s point of view.

A screenshot of the email was shared to Reddit on Saturday by an individual claiming to be a renter through Ironfish.

“My rent just went up…and the agency sent me an email bragging about it,” they wrote.

A screenshot of the email a tenant received and shared on Reddit on Saturday (pictured)

Commentators – including landlords and renters – largely agreed that the email was inappropriate.

‘As an owner and provider, that means cringing. If my real estate agency bragged like that, I’d be out,” said one.

“I also got the email and I haven’t rented through them in over 6 months. I really thought it was a joke at first,” said another.

“That’s just disgusting,” added a third.

“I get the feeling this was meant for owners,” said a fourth.

Many readers wondered if a $98 a week rent increase would be justified, let alone $225.

Tenants have protections against ‘excessive’ rent increases and must contact relevant state and territory agencies that oversee tenant rights (stock image)

The rules regarding when and by how much rent can increase vary between states and territories.

For example, Consumer Affairs Victoria states that landlords are not allowed to increase the rent for existing tenants during an agreed fixed-term lease, unless specifically stated in the agreement that this is allowed.

Renters must also be notified at least 60 days in advance.

According to data from SQM Research released in June, the average rent in state and territory capitals of Australia has risen 16.3 percent over the past year to $657 per week.

About 41 percent of all renters said it affected their ability to save, including for a down payment to buy a home of their own.

Tenants have established legal protections, including against “excessive” rent increases, although the definition varies by state.

As a general rule, if the increase deviates too much from comparable market rents, if there is a significant difference from the current rent, or if the property has outstanding repairs, it could be considered excessive.

Thanks to rising house and unit prices in recent years, leasing remains popular with the competition to secure a hard rental property.

The national vacancy rate for rental homes is only 1.1 percent of all homes. In the regions, the vacancy rate is below 1 percent.

“Right now there just aren’t enough rental properties available,” said Chris Ford of Compare the Market.

“Too much demand and not enough supply are some of the factors driving prices up, meaning low-income renters are the ones who will struggle the most.

‘The inability to save makes home ownership even more inaccessible for people who want to escape the rental system.’

Rising gasoline and grocery prices are already putting tenants under pressure with weekly rents rising as owners pass on rate hikes (stock image)

With interest rates steadily rising, mortgage increases for investment property owners are being passed on to tenants already struggling with rising living costs, such as gasoline and groceries.

“However, moving to a cheaper home is one possible solution, although the market remains tight, good deals are hard to come by and landlords are less likely to negotiate,” said Mr. Ford.

“We are still very much in a landlord market at the moment and we have already seen rents rise over the past 12 months as a result of increased competition in tightening markets.

Every state and territory has a body to protect tenants’ rights, for example the Residential Tenancies Authority in Queensland or Fair Trading in NSW, which should be the first point of contact for anyone with questions.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Ironfish for comment.