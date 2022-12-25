Property in Sydney, Melbourne: why house prices could rise in 2023 even as interest rates rise

House prices could rise again in 2023, even if interest rates continue to rise as rental vacancy rates are tight and immigrants move to Australia.

SQM Research’s forecasts are at odds with the Commonwealth Bank and Westpac, both of which expect further price declines next year.

But founder and chief executive Louis Christopher expects five to nine percent growth in the capital in 2023, once the Reserve Bank stops raising interest rates midway through the year.

“House prices in the Australian capital will start to recover in 2023 due to a pause in rate hikes that we can expect no later than June 2023,” he said.

Westpac and ANZ expect the Reserve Bank to hike rates in February, March and May, pushing cash rates to an 11-year high of 3.85 percent from the current 10-year high of 3. 1 percent now.

House prices are expected to rise again in 2023 SYDNEY: up to 8 to 12 percent MELBOURNE: up to 2 to 6 percent BRISBANE: up to 3 to 7 percent ADELAIDE: up to 1 to 4 percent PERTH: up to 9 to 13 percent HOBART: up to 0 to 4 percent CANBERRA: Minus 3 percent to 2 percent DARWIN: Minus 4 percent to 1 percent Source: SQM Research forecasts based on Reserve Bank of Australia spot interest rates peaking below 4 percent, inflation peaking at 8 percent and interest rate cuts in the second half of 2023

The 30-day futures market, which bets on interest rates, also predicts a spot interest rate spike near that level by August, but no rate cuts until 2024.

Mr Christopher said the end of rate hikes, in this monetary tightening cycle, would mean a return to house price increases in 2023.

Sydney was expected to see an 8 to 12 percent increase next year, in a city where house and unit rents have risen 28.9 percent over the past year to $711.65.

“Sydney is expected to lead the recovery,” said Christopher.

This recovery in Sydney will be driven by the increase in underlying demand for housing due to the increase in arrivals from abroad, the return to office, the existing shortage of rental housing, the new stamp duty/land tax changes and the expected continued strength of Sydney’s economy.’

The NSW coalition government has introduced a policy allowing first home buyers to pay an annual property tax instead of tens of thousands of dollars upfront, but the Labor opposition has vowed to scrap the policy if it wins the March 2023 election. .

Prices in Brisbane were expected to rise by three to seven per cent in 2023, ahead of Melbourne’s expected two to six per cent rise and Adelaide’s one to four per cent.

Perth was expected to see an even bigger increase of 9 to 13 percent.

SQM Research’s forecast was based on a Reserve Bank cash rate peaking below four percent, inflation not exceeding a 32-year high of eight percent and rate cuts in the second half of 2023.

“It will undoubtedly be a very challenging year for the RBA to walk on the tightrope and make a soft landing for the Australian economy,” said Christopher.

“But contrary to current popular opinion, I think they will succeed.

‘If the target percentage remains below four percent, there is little chance that we will see a deluge of foreclosures on the housing market.’

But if the Reserve Bank did not cut interest rates next year, SQM Research would still have real estate price increases, albeit of a more moderate nature, with weighted price increases in the capital of three to seven percent.

In this scenario, prices in Sydney would increase by five to nine percent, while prices in Melbourne and Brisbane would both increase by one to five percent, and prices in Perth would increase by four to eight percent.

The big banks have a different view on house prices, even though they also expect interest rate hikes to stop halfway through the year.

Westpac expects an eight percent drop in Sydney in 2023, while prices fell 10 percent in Melbourne.

Prices in Brisbane and Adelaide were both expected to fall by 6 percent next year, while prices in Perth would fall by 4 percent.

The Commonwealth Bank is less concerned about the fall in house prices and expects the February rate hike – bringing the spot rate to 3.35 percent – to be the last of this monetary policy tightening cycle.

Australia’s largest lender expects prices to remain flat in Sydney in 2023 as Melbourne fell by two per cent, Brisbane fell by six per cent, Adelaide fell by seven per cent and Perth fell by five per cent.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has raised cash rates at eight consecutive monthly meetings since the era of the record-low 0.1 percent rate ended in May.

The three percentage point increases are the most severe tightening since the RBA released a cash target in January 1990.

Australian banks are also required to assess a borrower’s ability to cope with a 300 basis point increase in variable mortgage rates.

But more rate hikes in 2023 would mean increases beyond the existing mortgage stress test threshold, further limiting banks’ ability to lend.

Sydney has experienced its sharpest decline since the market peaked in April, with the median house price falling 11.9 percent to $1.243 million, data from CoreLogic showed.