<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A property housing Sydney’s “best brothel” is up for sale, with buyers being asked to shell out $3.5 million to own the piece of property.

Located in the industrial district of Blacktown, Western Sydney, the property comprises a detached duplex building suitable for owners and investors.

The property at 40 Forge Street occupies an area of ​​760 square meters and also includes two units, one of which houses a brothel.

Adult service salon Blacktown 40 (pictured) operated for the past 20 years out of the second unit, at 40 Forge Street Blacktown. The 760 sq. ft. property is for sale, with an asking price of $3.5 million

Adult Service Salon Blacktown 40 has been operating from the second unit on site for 20 years.

Blacktown 40 is one of several brothels in the suburb and describes itself as ‘the best brothel in Blacktown’.

It is unknown if Blacktown 40 will continue to operate once the warehouse and unit one are sold, despite a 10-year lease expiring in 2026

According to The Daily Telegraph, commercial buyers have shown a ‘decent interest’, according to The Daily Telegraph, despite property sales slowing over the holiday season.

The modest warehouse is described in the offer as ‘double roller shutter access of approximately 275 m², with 95 m² of office and facilities on two levels’.

The listing explains that the brothel is “currently operating” and “council-approved,” with potential buyers telling both units have “plenty of parking at the rear.”

Daily Mail Australia has contacted listing agent Steven Giffney of Solve commercial for comment.

It comes after a similar property at 12 Forge Street was sold and leased on Dec. 19.