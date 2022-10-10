Property experts reveal the huge risk facing Australians who bought during 2021 property boom

Australians who bought property last year at the height of the boom are most at risk of a big loss if rising interest rates and the soaring cost of living force them to sell in a plunging market.

House prices rose last year at the fastest pace since 1989, but the end of the record low cash rate of 0.1 per cent is expected to see house values ​​in Sydney and Melbourne fall by more than 20 per cent by the end of next year.

Lloyd Edge, founder and director of buyer’s agent Aus Property Professionals, said borrowers caught up in last year’s buying frenzy were most at risk.

“When the market is hot, many buyers get FOMO (fear of missing out) and make an emotional decision which causes them to buy a property at a price above its actual market value,” he told Daily Mail Australia.

“When this happens, you are more likely to borrow at your maximum capacity and be saddled with a larger mortgage than you originally anticipated.”

Those forced to sell because they can’t service their mortgages end up in a situation known as negative equity, where they owe more than their home is worth.

Australians who bought property last year at the height of the boom are most at risk of taking a big loss if they are forced to sell in a plunging market. House prices rose last year at the fastest pace since 1989, but the end of the record low cash rate of 0.1 per cent is expected to see house values ​​in Sydney and Melbourne (Glen Iris auction, pictured) fall by more than 20 per cent with the end of next year

Where house prices fall SYDNEY: Down 7 percent in the three months to September to $1,283,502 MELBOURNE: Down 4.2 percent in the three months to September to $937,131 BRISBANE: Down 5.1 percent in the three months to September to $841,923 HOBART: Down 4.3 percent in the three months to September to $761,368 CANBERRA: Down 5.2 percent in the three months to September to $1,009,575 Source: CoreLogic median home prices for September

“Furthermore, if your financial circumstances change and you need to sell your home, you would not be able to get all your money back as you would most likely sell for less than what you bought it for, Edge said.

The era of the record low 0.1 per cent Reserve Bank cash rate last year saw Australian house prices rise by 29 per cent – the fastest annual pace since 1989.

But a surge in inflation early this year, as petrol and fruit and vegetable prices rose sharply, prompted the RBA to raise the cash rate in May for the first time since 2010.

House prices in Sydney and Melbourne were already falling before that, when banks stopped offering ultra-cheap two per cent fixed-rate loans.

Borrowers since May have weathered six straight rate hikes, the steepest increase since 1994.

Sydney’s median house price in the three months to September fell seven per cent to a still unaffordable $1,283,502, CoreLogic data showed.

That means a working couple with a 20 percent deposit would have a $1 million mortgage and would need to earn $171,000 between them before tax to avoid being in mortgage stress.

Australia’s prudential regulator, the banking regulator, considers a debt-to-income ratio of six or higher to be dangerous.

Borrowers who are unable to pay their other bills are considered to be in mortgage stress.

Lloyd Edge, founder and director of buyer’s agent Aus Property Professionals, said borrowers caught up in last year’s ‘fear of missing out’ buying frenzy were most at risk

Aus Property Professionals used the traditional definition of mortgage stress, defined as a borrower spending 30 per cent or more of their after-tax salary on a home loan.

What the banks now expect COMMONWEALTH BANK: 2.85 percent cash rate in November 2022 (up from 2.6 percent) ANZ: 3.6 percent cash rate in May 2023 (up from 3.35 percent cash rate in December) NAB: 3.1 percent cash rate before February 2023 (up from 2.85 percent cash rate in November) WESTPAC: 3.6 percent cash rate in March 2023 (up from 3.35 percent in February)

They surveyed 1,500 Australians aged 18 to 55 and found that 45 per cent of respondents were concerned that more interest rate rises would put them in mortgage stress.

National Australia Bank chief economist Alan Oster said borrowers who took out two-year fixed loans in late 2020 and 2021, when the RBA cash rate was still at a record low of 0.1 per cent, would face steep repayments in 2023.

“There are a lot of people who took out the fixed loans and they roll over in the middle of next year,” he told the ABC’s Q&A programme.

‘So we get a hit to the economy, but we don’t think it will go into recession, provided you don’t go too far in terms of pushing interest rates up.’

Since November, the banks have also been required to assess a borrower’s ability to cope with an increase of three percentage points in the variable mortgage interest rates.

This has limited the ability of lenders to provide financing.

RateCity research has found that a working couple with two children with a combined annual pre-tax income of $150,000 could borrow $995,800 in April, when cash rates were still at a record low of 0.1 per cent.

RateCity research director Sally Tindall said rising interest rates had caused the sharp falls in property prices because it restricted banks’ ability to lend.

But the October rate hike has cut that down to an estimated $800,300 — a drop of $195,500.

Why rising interest rates make it harder for banks to lend Since November, the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority has required the bank to assess a borrower’s ability to cope with a 3 percentage point increase in variable mortgage interest rates, up from 2.5 percentage points This has limited the banks’ ability to lend RateCity calculated that a working couple with two children who could borrow $995,800 in April – before interest rates rose – would only be able to borrow $800,300 now after six consecutive monthly rate hikes

While the Commonwealth Bank expects a maximum cash rate of 2.85 per cent, Westpac expects a rate of 3.6 per cent in March, while ANZ has reached that level in May.

Should the higher forecast be realized, RateCity calculated that the working couple would only be able to borrow $728,100 – a drop in borrowing capacity of $267,700 compared to April.

RateCity research director Sally Tindall said rising prices had caused the sharp falls in property prices.

“Rising interest rates have put Australia’s turbocharged property market in reverse,” she said.

NAB expects more interest rate hikes to cause sharp property price falls, particularly in Sydney and Melbourne.

In Sydney, where borrowers are particularly sensitive to interest rate rises, NAB predicts a 22.3 per cent drop in the median price over two years to $289,945.

NAB predicts a dip to $177,371 in 2022 followed by another drop to $112,574 next year, based on a median price of $1,374,970 last December.

This would bring prices back to $1,085,025 by the end of 2023.

NAB expects more interest rate hikes to cause sharp property price falls, particularly in Sydney and Melbourne

In Melbourne, the NAB predicted a median price drop of 23.2 per cent over two years, or a drop of $218,715, based on a 9.1 per cent drop in 2022 followed by a 14.1 per cent drop in 2023.

This would cause a drop of $90,811 in 2022, followed by another drop of $127,903 in 2023 compared to the December 2021 price of $997,928 – bringing the median price back to $779,213.

The Reserve Bank of Australia’s Financial Stability Review, published on Friday, predicted a ‘small’ number of borrowers would default on their mortgage – where they are 90 days or more behind on their repayments.

“A large decline in house prices resulting in negative household equity, together with further shocks to disposable income, would increase the risk of some borrowers defaulting on their loan obligations,” it said.

Then there is a risk of arrears, where borrowers are 30 days behind.

“As such, mortgage arrears rates are likely to rise from low levels in the period ahead,” the RBA said.

Inflation in the year to August rose by 6.8 per cent, a level more than double the RBA’s target of 2 to 3 per cent.

The RBA expects headline inflation in 2022 to reach a new 32-year high of 7.75 per cent.