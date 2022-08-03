Property Council of Australia’s Victorian chief Danni Hunter resigns after racism row

High-flying property boss and potential Liberal candidate Danni Hunter has quit over a racing spat that has rocked the Property Council of Australia

Victorian council director Danni Hunter resigned on Tuesday after allegedly making a racist remark to a colleague at a gala dinner on June 23.

Mrs Hunter is said to have told a staff member at the party in the Crown’s Palladium ballroom that she needed more fake tan because she wanted to look “Indian or Aboriginal.”

The shocked employee reportedly asked Ms Hunter for an apology, but she allegedly declined and it was dismissed as a light-hearted comment.

The comment led to the furious senior colleague’s resignation days after the unnamed woman filed a formal complaint about the incident.

Ms Hunter resigned on Tuesday after taking leave when details of the ramifications of the council’s position appeared in the media last week.

On Wednesday, Ms Hunter declined to discuss the spat and referred Daily Mail Australia to the council.

“I have nothing to add to what has been said so far,” Ms Hunter told the Daily Mail Australia.

The council is the country’s largest lobby group representing property developers and builders, and has an ethnically diverse workforce in its national headquarters.

Flame hair and pale Ms. Hunter is said to have appeared at the glittering event wearing a deeper color than usual before she reportedly made her comment.

“Danni was tan before the ball and told a staff member she needed a lot more fake tan because she wanted to look Indian or Aboriginal,” a staffer told the Herald Sun.

“That team member asked for an apology, but Danni refused.

“The team member quit a few days later and didn’t want to come back because of the feeling she got.”

Some attendees who heard the comments said Ms. Hunter made the alleged comments as a joke.

Ms Hunter reportedly apologized for the remark at a staff meeting after an internal investigation was called in the wake of the altercation.

However, her apology failed to quell anger among some employees, despite PCA’s insistence that it took the matter “very seriously.”

“I’m just so upset that the company has tried to pretend this never happened,” one said.

“There should be zero tolerance, but reputation is more important to the company.”

Adina Cirson, ACT director of the board, has been appointed acting Victorian Executive Director for an interim term starting next week.

Once touted as a future Liberal MP, Ms Hunter described her council role as the leading advocate for the property sector in Victoria.

Previously, she was the youngest person and first woman to be Chief Executive Officer of the Urban Development Institute of Australia, holding the position for six years.

Her LinkedIn biography shows off her passion to grow diversity in business leadership.

Ms Hunter has held several key advisory positions for the Victorian state government, providing advice and input on economic strategies.

She worked hand in hand with the current Victorian Liberal leader, Matthew Guy, when he was the minister of state planning, who seemed ready to speed her up for elections.

And she clashed with Prime Minister Dan Andrews in March when she was accused of defaulting on a deal to support his housing reform plan for a social housing tax.

Government sources claimed she agreed to support the move — which would have brought in $800 million in revenue — but then lobbied against it.

The backlash caused a government turnaround on policy, scrapping the proposal just days after it was announced.

On Wednesday, the Property Council of Australia told Daily Mail Australia that they had accepted Ms Hunter’s resignation.

“We thank Danni for her strong advocacy and contribution during her time with the organization and wish her the best for her future,” said a spokesperson.

Danni has made the decision to tender her resignation due to the stress and publicity brought about by the recent events.

“After the June 23 event, an issue related to the behavior of a senior employee was raised and taken very seriously.

“The matter has been confidentially investigated in accordance with the Property Council’s people and culture policy.

That process has resulted in a number of appropriate consequences and actions, including taking responsibility by the senior employee and offering full apologies.’

Added a statement: ‘The Property Council is committed to our values. This states who we are as an organization and what standard we expect from our people.

“During this period, the Property Council has provided support to our staff and Danni, and has maintained confidential processes in accordance with our robust policies and procedures.

“The recruitment process for the position will start soon.”