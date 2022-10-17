Properties selling for less than $500,000 in some Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth suburbs

<!–

Three of Australia’s capital cities have properties on the market for less than $500,000, new data has found.

While median house prices in Sydney and Melbourne are now over $1 million, other cities offer a better chance for first-time buyers to get a foot on the property ladder.

Property advisory group Suburbanite chose Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth as the best suburbs for those on a budget.

While prices in Queensland get higher the closer you get to Brisbane, there are still some affordable suburbs such as Petrie – 35 minutes north of the CBD – which has a current median unit price of $405,000.

“It’s in the Moreton Bay area so it’s really close to the city … and offers a beautiful bayside location for young families,” Suburbanite’s Anna Porter said. Sunrise.

While property prices in Adelaide are generally lower than other mainland capitals, they have risen significantly in the last two years.

Suburbanites’ popular suburb choice for Adelaide is Hackham West, in the city’s south, which has an average house price of $446,000.

In Perth’s northern suburbs, Clarkson has been named the most affordable with an average house price of $469,000.

Price comparison of the mainland’s capital and suburbs Petrie, Brisbane – $405,000 Hackham West, Adelaide – $446,000 Clarkson, Perth – $469,000 Fairy Meadow, 82 km south of Sydney – $659,000 Armstrong Creek, 98 km west of Melbourne – $778,000 Source: Suburbanite

Those looking to enter the property market in Sydney and Melbourne will have to travel to neighboring cities of Wollongong and Geelong to find affordable suburbs, Suburbanite said.

The Geelong suburb of Armstrong Creek – 98km west of Melbourne – has an average house price of $778,000.

The Wollongong suburb of Fairy Meadow is 82km south of Sydney and with an average unit price of $659,000, it could be worth a move.

The average house price grew in several Sydney and Melbourne suburbs from July to September, as well as in some areas of Hobart and Brisbane, according to the latest results in PropTrack’s latest September 2022 House Price Index report.

It found that while price declines were widespread overall, the pace of falling values ​​had slowed and some suburbs had even seen house prices rise.

In NSW, buyers are paying an average of more than $100,000 higher than they were in June.

Rouse Hill, 43 kilometers northwest of Sydney’s central business district, saw the highest increase in the period, with house prices rising 24.08 per cent.

Hackham West (pictured), an Adelaide suburb, has an average house price of $446,000

Quakers Hill saw prices increase by 17.98 percent, Edmondson Park units rose by 14.14 percent and Melonba prices increased by 12.09 percent.

In Melbourne, average house prices grew in 279 suburbs from July to September.

Oakleigh led the list with a 6.2 per cent recovery, followed by Belgrave Heights with 5.66 per cent and Hughesdale in the city’s south-east with 5.64 per cent.

PropTrack revealed that 18 Hobart suburbs had positive growth in the September quarter.

They were led by Kingston Beach with a change of 19.06 per cent and Margate with 18.8 per cent.