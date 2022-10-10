Properties of ‘baby talk’ similar across many languages

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



A study by the University of York and Aarhus University found that baby talk shows similar properties in 36 languages.

“Baby talk” or baby-directed speech (IDS) refers to the way caregivers talk to young babies, and generally includes high-pitched, slow, animated speech.

This spontaneous, automatic and intuitive way of speaking has been studied for decades to understand why people communicate with babies in this way and what it could mean for child development.

The York and Aarhus team addressed the question of whether IDS had a universal quality – for example, does it have the same properties in English as it does in other languages? They also examined whether this changes as the child gains more control over language and speech.

Using a meta-analytical method, they examined all previous studies examining sound properties of IDS and asked what these revealed about its function in children’s language development. They found that certain characteristics of IDS, such as pitch, melody and articulation rates, share the same properties in most of the world’s languages.

Some differences

However, how much caregivers exaggerate the differences between vowels was markedly different between languages.

Christopher Cox, who led the study and a joint Ph.D. student at the University of York’s Department of Language & Linguistic Science and Aarhus University’s Department of Linguistics & Cognitive Science, says that “we use a higher pitch, more melodious sentences and a slower articulation speed when we talk to babies in compared to how we talk to adults, and this seems to be the same in most languages.”

“In the English language, caregivers exaggerate the difference in vowels in speech-activated speech, but this seemed to vary in other languages. More work is needed to understand why this is so, but we might expect, for example, that speakers of languages ​​with many vowels would be more likely to clarify this speech signal for their children.”

<img src="https://whatsnew2day.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/1665426365_931_Properties-of-baby-talk-similar-across-many-languages.jpg" alt="Eigenschappen van 'babypraat' vergelijkbaar in veel talen" title="Plot of the anterior and posterior predictive controls (gray) and observed metanalytic data (black) for the acoustic measures. Credit: Nature human behavior (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41562-022-01452-1″/> Plot of the anterior and posterior predictive controls (gray) and observed metanalytic data (black) for the acoustic measures. Credit: Nature Human behavior (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41562-022-01452-1



Languages ​​studied so far have focused on English and European languages, but to understand more about the instinctive use of IDS and how it aids in child development, the researchers argue that more work is needed in understudied, non-western languages.

Adult speaking style

The study also found that IDS changes over time as babies understand language and speech better. Most features of IDS gradually resemble adult speech style, such as pitch and speed of delivery, but other features, such as the high pitched melodic sounds and exaggerated vowels, persist into early life.

Associate professor Riccardo Fusaroli, co-author of the study from Aarhus University, says that “these results really emphasize the interactive nature of this style of speech, with caregivers providing dynamic and tailored feedback on their children’s vocalizations and responding to the changing infant developmental needs.”

different societies

Professor Tamar Keren-Portnoy, co-author of the study from the Department of Language and Linguistic Sciences at York University, says they “have shown how similar infant speech is in different societies, but at the same time, our results also show an impressive degree of variability across cultures in how some of the different traits are expressed.”

The research, in collaboration with the Max Planck Institute for Psycholinguistics and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), is published in Nature Human behavior.

More information:

Christopher Cox et al, A systematic review and Bayesian meta-analysis of the acoustic features of child-directed speech, Nature Human behavior (2022). Christopher Cox et al, A systematic review and Bayesian meta-analysis of the acoustic features of child-directed speech,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41562-022-01452-1

