Proof Australia’s Reserve Bank mortgage hikes are the worst in history

The Reserve Bank of Australia’s rate hikes in 2022 are the most severe in 33 years, an ominous chart shows.

Borrowers have faced eight consecutive monthly interest rate hikes since May, the most in a row since the RBA began publishing a target cash rate in January 1990.

The cash rate on Tuesday rose to a 10-year high of 3.1 percent, 0.25 percentage point higher than a previous nine-year high of 2.85 percent.

In just seven months, rates rose 3 percentage points to end the era of the record 0.1 percent cash rate.

This was the most dramatic rise in a calendar year in Reserve Bank records going back nearly 33 years, with all the big banks expecting more pain in 2023.

Borrowers face the most severe rate hikes in history MAY 2022 – DECEMBER 2022: 3 percentage points from 0.1 percent to 3.1 percent AUGUST 1994 – DECEMBER 1994: 2.75 percentage points from 4.75% to 7.5% MAY 2002 – MARCH 2008: 3 percentage points from 4.25 percent to 7.25 percent Source: Reserve Bank of Australia

The 300 basis point increase in 2022 was even more draconian than the 2.75 percentage point increases of 1994.

The increase from May to December was equal to the increase of three percentage points from May 2002 to March 2008, just before the global financial crisis really hit.

AMP Capital Chief Economist Shane Oliver, who produced the chart, said the record increases were a product of rising inflation.

“The speed of rate hikes compared to the last three tightening cycles reflects the extent of the inflation burst and the low starting point for the cash rate,” it said.

When the RBA cut rates to a record low in November 2020, the annual pace of inflation in the December quarter of that year was just 0.9 per cent, as lockdowns in parts of Australia hit spending on spending. the consumers.

This was significantly below the Reserve Bank’s two to three percent target.

But the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February sent crude prices soaring, and in the March quarter Australia’s annual headline inflation rate rose to 5.1%, then a two-decade high, as average oil prices gasoline rose above 2 dollars a liter.

The consumer price index continued to worsen, reaching 6.1 percent in the June quarter, matching a level last seen in 2001 after the introduction of the GST.

For the September quarter, headline inflation rose to a 32-year high of 7.3 percent and the Reserve Bank expects figures for the December quarter to show the CPI reaching 8 percent for the first time since 1990. .

While inflation moderated to 6.9 percent in October, that was a less than complete monthly figure from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Prior to 1990, the Reserve Bank did not announce a target cash rate during an era when mortgages were more regulated.

From January 1988 to November 1989, the RBA equivalent overnight cash rate increased from 10.6 percent to 18.2 percent.

But mortgage rates rose from 13.5 percent to 17 percent.

Houses as a proportion of income were also much cheaper than now.

Household debt as a percentage of income was only 68 percent in the late 1980s, whereas it is now 187 percent.

What the big banks now expect from the RBA COMMUNITY STATE BANK: 3.35% cash rate for February 2023 WESTPAC: 3.85% cash rate for May 2023 ANZ: 3.85% cash rate for May 2023 TAKE: Cash rate of 3.6% for March 2023

“So rates shouldn’t have to go as high as they did in the 1980s to curb spending and therefore inflation,” Dr Oliver said.

Middle-aged baby boomers faced interest rates of 17.5 percent in January 1990, when the Reserve Bank first published a target cash rate.

But in that year, the median home price in Sydney was $194,000 and the median full-time salary was $28,168.

With a 20 percent deposit, the debt-to-income ratio was 5.5.

In November, Sydney had a median home price of $1,243,126, even after a 11.9 percent drop since prices peaked in April, CoreLogic data showed.

With a 20 percent deposit, the median full-time worker earning $92,030 would have a debt-to-income ratio of 10.8.

This is significantly higher than the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority’s threshold of six for mortgage stress, meaning a couple would need to earn at least $180,000 between them to pay for a typical house without issue.

The Commonwealth Bank, Australia’s largest mortgage lender, on Tuesday adjusted its forecasts for the RBA to raise rates again in February, taking the cash rate to 3.35 percent, after expecting December to be the last for this adjustment cycle (in the photo, houses in Brisbane)

Big Banks Raise Mortgage Rates COMMUNITY STATE BANK: Up to 0.25 percentage points, as of December 16 WESTPAC: Up to 0.25 percentage points, as of December 20 TAKE: Up to 0.25 percentage points, as of December 16 ANZ: Up to 0.25 percentage points, as of December 16 Source: RateCity

The Commonwealth Bank, Australia’s biggest housing lender, on Tuesday adjusted its forecasts for the RBA to raise rates again in February, taking the cash rate to 3.35 percent, after expecting December to be the last for this adjustment cycle.

That puts it in line with AMP’s forecast.

“Early next year, we expect the combination of a sharp slowdown in domestic demand, increasing signs that inflation has peaked, and sharply weaker global growth which, in turn, will also drive inflation to the low, it will allow the RBA to keep rates unchanged for an extended period,’ said Dr Oliver.

“By the end of next year or early 2024, we expect the RBA to start cutting rates.”

Westpac and ANZ expect a peak RBA cash rate of 3.85 percent for May, with rate increases in February, March and May.

Australia’s major banks announced on Tuesday that they would pass the RBA’s latest rate hike on their variable-rate loans, with Westpac leading the way, followed by NAB, ANZ and Commonwealth Bank.

This will see a popular Commonwealth Bank variable loan, for a borrower with a 20 percent deposit, increase to 5.04 percent on December 16, from 4.79 percent.

This will cause payments on an average $600,000 mortgage next week to rise another $91 to $3,236, from $3,145.

By the end of next week, a typical Australian borrower’s monthly payments would have risen by $930 or 40.3 percent from $2,306 in early May, when the cash rate was still at 0.1 percent and the Commonwealth Bank offered a 2.29 percent variable rate mortgage.