Promising evidence of deuterium forming into a metallic state at high pressure

Selected experimental data (a). Photographs of the deuterium sample under white light illumination above 400 GPa at 80 K. (b) T 2g phonon Raman spectra of the diamond anvil tip, with a step shape pointing to the wavenumber used to calculate the pressure (as red dot) associated with the diamond tip-D 2 couple. (c) Infrared transmission spectra. Intrinsic absorption features due to deuterium are indicated by the red star pointing to the vibron peak and the red triangle pointing to the zero at high wavenumbers due to the decrease in band gap. Credit: Physical Assessment Letters (2022). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.129.035501



A trio of researchers from the French Commission on Alternative Energy and Atomic Energy has shown promising evidence of the formation of deuterium into a metallic state under high pressure. In their article published in the magazine physical assessment letters, Paul Loubeyre, Florent Occelli and Paul Dumas describe the process they used to pressurize a deuterium sample and test it for a transition state.

The theory suggests that all elements should transition to a metallic state when exposed to strong enough pressure. This is because at some point their electrons will become delocalized. But modeling, let alone demonstrating, such transition points have proved difficult. Early research into hydrogen’s transition state led to theories that it would reach a metallic state when hydrogen molecules dissociated completely. That led to many attempts to see if such theories were true – unfortunately none were successful. In 2000, a team at Cornell University calculated that hydrogen should convert to 410 GPa. In 2020, the researchers of the current study used a diamond anvil cell to compress a hydrogen sample to 425 GPa and used synchrotron infrared absorption and Raman spectroscopy to measure the material’s band gap. They found a sudden drop from 0.6 eV to 0.1 eV at 80K, which contains promising evidence of hydrogen formation in a metallic state as theorized.

A short time later, physicist Alexander Goncharov suggested that transitions should happen more easily under conditions where quantum motion could allow some atoms to tunnel from one place to another. Noting that deuterium nuclei are heavier than hydrogen, the researchers reasoned that they should be less delocalized than protons and thus require more pressure to switch. To find out if that was the case, the team repeated their efforts for 2020, but this time they used deuterium instead of hydrogen. They found that the band gap decreased in a manner similar to the hydrogen experiment, but this happened at 460 GPa, possibly confirming the theory. The researchers noted that they also saw nothing to indicate that molecular disassociation had occurred in either experiment.

