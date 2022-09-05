Promise to tackle soaring energy bills presents Truss with hard choices

Liz Truss pledged to prioritize rising energy bills for households and businesses in her acceptance speech as Conservative Party leader before she is installed as the UK’s new Prime Minister on Tuesday.

“I will be coping with the energy crisis by tackling people’s energy bills, as well as addressing the long-term energy supply issues,” she said.

Truss is expected to act quickly in anticipation of the impending 80 percent increase in the average annual domestic energy bill as of early October. Her team has indicated that it will outline its plans on Thursday with a bailout package that could reach up to £100bn.

What are the Truss options?

Energy suppliers, including ScottishPower and Ovo, have called for a loan scheme to freeze or significantly reduce household bills.

This can take many different forms, but the common element in the different options is that the government provides loans or loan guarantees to suppliers so that they can keep energy costs for a household with a typical level of consumption at the existing domestic price cap of £1,971.

Broadly speaking, Truss will have to choose between a simple all-bill freeze or a more targeted scheme targeting poorer families, for example by limiting the number of subsidized units of energy each household would receive.

What is most likely to happen?

So far, the UK government has opted for a mix of general and targeted support. This includes a £400 discount on energy bills this winter for all households and additional means-tested payments through social security benefits such as universal and pension credit. The aid offered so far, which also includes fuel taxes and council tax rebates, will cost £37 billion, according to the Treasury Department.

The imminent rise in bills and the difficulty of assessing the situation of high-energy households has led the Labor Party and Liberal Democrats to freeze all accounts. This has become increasingly attractive to the Truss team than the complexity of a more focused approach, not least because the average bill in January is expected to exceed £5,000, according to the Resolution Foundation.

There is also an urgent need to help companies that are not below the price cap and are facing even bigger surges in their bills. Kwasi Kwarteng, the favorite to become Truss’ chancellor, hinted in the Financial Times that businesses would not be forgotten, promising help to “get families and businesses through this winter and into the next.”

Gerard Lyons, an economist who advises Truss, has proposed an effective cap on the price of wholesale gas, which would benefit businesses and households alike.

Who’s going to help?

The winners and losers will depend on the design of the government support. If the new plan is to freeze bills, it will provide the broadest support, but benefit the largest energy consumers the most and carry the highest price tag.

Universal payments, such as the £400 discount already on offer, are most valuable to wealthier families with low utility bills and least helpful to more vulnerable customers in old and drafty homes.

Targeted payments such as the £650 for those on means-tested benefits only help the poorest and cost much less. But they do not offer help to families who are struggling financially but who are just outside the benefit safety net.

Will it be inflationary?

Additional government borrowing or guarantees on private sector loans would increase spending in the economy at a time when the Bank of England believes there is excessive demand. As a result, the central bank would likely respond to these inflationary pressures by raising interest rates, with Goldman Sachs Monday projecting they would reach 3.25 percent by the end of the year.

Paradoxically, a bailout that resulted in the freezing of utility bills would lower measured inflation and, as a result, halt the predicted rapid rise in the nominal rate from 10.1 percent in July to about 15 percent or higher by early next year.

Jens Larsen, director of Eurasia Group, the consultancy, said a lower official measure would help curb inflation expectations which in turn could create a wage-price spiral, but added: “The MPC will still want the rates increase in response to a fiscal package that is likely to be very expansive.”

Another potential problem is the effect a plan would have on the global picture of UK assets. However the subsidy is applied, borrowing to pay for imported gas would exacerbate the trade deficit, raising concerns that the country could be living beyond its means.

Deutsche Bank warned on Monday of the dangers of “a self-fulfilling balance of payments crisis where foreigners would refuse to fund the UK’s external deficit”.

What does it cost?

ScottishPower suggested that if the new Prime Minister wanted to freeze the £1,971 bills for all households for two years, such a “deficit fund” would cost more than £100 billion.

The size of the support would depend very much on how the government decides to help businesses, as companies in manufacturing and services use two-thirds of household consumption.

Ultimately, it will depend on the exact schedule Truss has chosen. Even then, even the government cannot be sure of the level of support it should provide, as it would depend on the price of wholesale gas, which has been extremely volatile.

There are some measures that would offset the total cost, including the £5bn windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas producers announced by the government earlier this year.

Kwarteng has also been working on a scheme that would lower the cost of electricity by limiting how much renewable and nuclear producers are paid for their output, a move that would save Energy UK, a trade association, until £18 billion annually from next year.

How would a scheme be funded?

The government prefers a loan guarantee scheme so that the private sector can take on the debt so that it does not show up in the public finances. This would allow Truss to claim that she does not borrow and spend, as the ONS would likely classify such an arrangement as a contingent liability. That’s as long as the transaction really took place in the private sector and doesn’t ultimately require a state bailout.

The flip side is that it would be more expensive for the private sector to borrow than the government, forcing households to pay higher bills in the future, either through general taxes or levies on energy bills.