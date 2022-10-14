Prominent German mosque to sound call to prayer for 1st time

BERLIN (AP) — The Islamic call to prayer will be sounded for the first time Friday from one of Germany’s largest mosques in Cologne — but at a limited volume — as part of a project agreed with the city’s authorities that one of has the largest mosques in Germany. largest Muslim communities in the country.

Authorities in Germany’s fourth-largest city paved the way last year for mosques to request permission for the muezzin to call for up to five minutes on Fridays between noon and 3 p.m., setting a noise limit for each mosque based on the location.

The call to prayer isn’t a first for Germany, but it does take it to a particularly prominent mosque. The Central Mosque, a modern building with two tall minarets, is located on a busy road just west of central Cologne. Run by the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs, or DITIB, it was inaugurated in 2018 by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

DITIB says an agreement was reached on Wednesday for a two-year trial of the call with the city.

Until now, the call to prayer has only been heard in the building. It will be broadcast on a loudspeaker on Friday and can be heard outside, although authorities have ordered it to be limited to 60 decibels for local residents.

The mayor of Cologne has said that allowing the call to prayer shows that diversity is valued in the city.

Yet the limitations imposed by the project point to the sensitivity of the subject. And the construction of the Central Mosque itself in the late 2000s met opposition from right-wing groups, the then Archbishop of Cologne and others.

