Progressives who turned San Fran into a hellhole are begging for ideas to save city: DAVID MARCUS

David Marcus is a columnist and author of “Charade: The COVID Lies That Crushed a Nation.”

San Francisco has sunk into a rancid, drug-ridden pit of human misery, and city leaders have no idea how to pull themselves out.

Here’s an idea: stop digging.

In the City by the Bay, 1,700 people have died from drug overdoses since early 2020. That’s nearly 700 more fatalities than the county suffered from the Covid pandemic.

Mayor London Breed says she is now ready to take the problem seriously by ending open-air drug markets, where users and dealers do their crimes in full view of the public without any fear of law enforcement.

That’s because the progressive lunatics who run the city believe that every criminal is a victim. Don’t arrest them, they say, give them a hug.

With the bodies piling up and people fleeing the city, they seem to have had enough.

Good. So, what’s the plan to clean up the city?

They don’t really have them.

City regulators have released a resolution for a vague “soft-touch” initiative called “San Francisco Recovers.”

And here’s the catch, and it’s a doozy: the plan becomes touted as, ‘a way that nobody goes to jail, but we do an effective way to disrupt the drug market and drug scenes.’

Is this a sick joke?

The indulgence of progressives causes people to get killed.

The refusal to enforce the law is what has put the city in this predicament.

It’s legitimate to wonder if selling highly addictive and insanely potent fentanyl drugs that lead to overdoses is outright murder.

But the death dealers who sling this poison can’t be arrested?

Oh yeah, maybe they’re talking a little louder now.

The plan calls for the arrest of drug dealers in certain ‘designated priority drug enforcement zones’, but what about the arrest of ALL drug dealers?

And it gets worse.

As part of the plan, the city government will give as many as 21 city departments and six city committees a 90-day challenge to come up with ideas.

Here’s an idea: arrest drug dealers!

Unless someone has been walking through San Francisco’s Tenderloin district lately, they can’t fully comprehend the utter collapse of society.

I have.

Take everything you’ve seen on TV or read in the news and multiply that by ten.

I saw complete hopelessness in the eyes of tormented souls dragging themselves down the street in search of their next solution.

I saw men and women of all ages bent over on the sidewalks with open wounds all over their bodies.

I saw the filthy tent cities reeking of human excrement and littered with needles and pipes.

I saw children staring in horror at people who died right in front of them.

There is no policeman for sprawling, neglected side roads.

Hardly an open business and hardly a speck of legal trade or sign of civilization.

But instead of letting law enforcement fix the problem, San Francisco is doubling down on this desperation.

The suggestions in this clownish “San Francisco Recovers” initiative are so bad, so disconnected from reality, and so insanely ridiculous that it would be comical if it weren’t so deadly.

First, there’s the idea of ​​building “guarded consumption places,” much like open-air drug markets with lifeguards.

Here addicts soar to safety, as if possible, like a sad amusement park for the desolate and destroyed.

The problem is – they’ve already tried this and it failed miserably.

In December 2021, a so-called ‘matching center’ was opened with the aim of ‘linking’ addicts to substance abuse programs.

But according to the city’s own data from more than 23,000 visits to the liaison center, “only 18 people have received medical treatment for substance abuse or been successfully referred to rehab as of April 2020,” according to information collected by a San Francisco executive. group called Mothers Against Drug Deaths.

Another winning idea is to expand an electronic addict monitoring program so that the police can see when they enter a known drug-trafficking area.

Then the police have to take their drugs.

It’s unclear what the police would do in that situation if the user said, “Actually officer, I’d rather keep my drugs,” as taking them to jail isn’t an option.

Other examples of the pure policy genius include job training for drug dealers.

That’s right – they want to convince the death traders to find a solid 9 to 5 gig.

Good luck with that!

Common sense should be enough to tell us that criminal penalties for those who sell hard drugs for profit will not only clean up the streets, but also reduce the number of overdose deaths.

Instead, Mayor London Breed and the spineless toads that have driven Frisco into the ground in recent years are condemning their city’s growing addicted population to the slow, suffocating death of prolonged self-abuse.

San Francisco needs leaders, not enablers.

A way forward is needed where the police can do their job, and yes, sometimes that means putting drug dealers in jail. It’s unbelievable that this has become a controversial proposal.

Uphold the law, Mayor Breed, restore some semblance of order before it’s too late, if not already.

When you find yourself in a hole, the first step is to stop digging.

That’s a winning idea.