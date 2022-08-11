Progressives are also pushing Democrats to fight for freedom

For much of the mid-term campaign, Democrats have struggled to define their message, weighing up slogans like “Democrats Deliver” and “Build Back Better” and issuing warnings against “ultra-MAGARepublicans.

Now a coalition of progressive organizations has reached an agreement on what its leaders hope will be a unified tone of the left. In November, they plan to argue, Americans should vote to protect the fundamental freedoms “Trump Republicans” are trying to take away.

That pitch is the product of a months-long interim messaging project called the “Protect Our Freedoms” initiative, fueled by polls and ad testing.