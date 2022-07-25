Progressive NY state senator tears into AOC for being ‘absent’ and ‘out of touch’ with constituents

A progressive New York state senator accuses Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of being absent from her community and disconnecting from her district after a Twitter user claimed she killed prominent health policy experts trying to discuss health care .

“If you spent more time in your office and with your team, you might know what’s going on,” New York State Senator Jessica Ramos tweeted Sunday. “Just say it would be nice if you could breathe our air.”

‘What happens as an employer to the employee who said this?’ she wondered.

The Twitter attack on squad member AOC comes after a medical student named Daniel, who has more than 8,000 Twitter followers, wrote on the platform last week: “some of the most respected academics in health policy recently (sic) met organized with AOC’s office to discuss NHS style health care reform. They were bluntly told by AOC’s staff, ‘We don’t do health care at the moment.’

Ocasio-Cortez responded with, “I’m really sorry to hear this happened. It is not representative of me, nor of my values. If you can contact with details I would appreciate it. I’m following, so DMs are open.”

A separate user posted in response to Ramos’ tweet addressed to AOC, saying, “This is a very disappointing statement from Senator Ramos.”

“We don’t even know if this is true and all this is going to do is get right-wing news freaks here to attack her,” she added.

But Ramos shot back: ‘Our district offices are on the same floor in the same building. She is almost never present in the community. It is an indisputable fact.’

After this exchange, New York 1 television host Errol Louis observed the “beef” among progressive lawmakers.

“The fact that this has gone public suggests that private diplomacy has failed,” he noted of AOC’s “prominent local ally.”

Ramos responded to Louis’s message.

“I didn’t text her a while back, and when the petition unfolded, I reached out through the staff and asked to meet,” she said. “I haven’t spoken to my congressman in months. Maybe more than a year?’

“What else am I supposed to do?” she wondered.

Ramos denied, according to New York Daily News, that her harsh words against the congresswoman had anything to do with a possible bid to elect Ocasio-Cortez’s seat in Congress.

