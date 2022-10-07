Professors call for more research into climate-change related threats to civilization

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



An opinion piece published today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences urgently calls for more research into the specific pathways by which civilization could collapse as a result of climate change.

“Scientists have warned that climate change threatens the habitability of large parts of the Earth and even civilization itself, but surprisingly little research has been done on how collapse can occur and what can be done to prevent it,” said Dr. Daniel Steel of the School of Population and Public Health at the University of British Columbia.

“A better understanding of the risks of collapse is essential for climate ethics and policy.”

In the article defining Dr. Steel and his colleagues, Dr. C. Tyler DesRoches of Arizona State University’s School of Sustainability and Dr. Kian Mintz-Woo of University College Cork, the collapse of civilization as the loss of societal capacity to maintain essential governance functions. , in particular upholding security, the rule of law and basic necessities such as food and water.

The co-authors consider three civilization collapse scenarios:

local collapse of specific, vulnerable sites; the collapse of some urban and national areas, while others are experiencing adverse climate-related effects, such as food and water scarcity; global collapse where urban areas around the world are abandoned, nations are no more and the world’s population is declining.

It’s not just the direct effects of climate change — such as drought, flooding and extreme heat — that can create collapse risks, but also less-studied mechanisms.

Like dr. Steel and his co-authors explain, climate change can also have indirect effects on systems such as trade and international cooperation, which in turn can lead to political conflict, dysfunction and war. The authors also argue that these effects could reduce the adaptability of civilizations, making them vulnerable to other shocks, such as pandemics.

“The threat climate change poses to civilization should not just be left to journalists, philosophers and filmmakers to ponder. Scientists also have a responsibility to investigate,” said Dr. steal.

More information:

Daniel Steel et al, Climate Change and the Threat to Civilization, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2022). Daniel Steel et al, Climate Change and the Threat to Civilization,(2022). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2210525119

