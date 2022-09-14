Professor who wished Queen ‘excruciating death’ says it’s racist that Irish people are humored

A Carnegie Mellon professor who has come under fire for wishing the Queen an ‘excruciating death,’ now says it is racist that white Irish people apparently celebrating the monarch’s death are ‘vilified’ online.

In an interview with The Guardian, Uju Anya, a black applied linguistics professor at the Pittsburgh university, said it is ‘telling’ that she received backlash online for her tweet, while videos of Irish people river dancing are being widely circulated.

She was referring to a now-viral video of an Irish dance group called Cairde, in which five young men perform the River Dance outside Buckingham Palace to the song Another One Bites the Dust.

The video was actually taken back in January, and was unrelated to the Queen’s passing — but was given renewed attention in the aftermath when author Lauren Hough posted the clip with the caption: ‘Holy s*** Irish Tiktok doesn’t f*** around.’

Twitter has since flagged the video as being presented out of context.

Meanwhile, the Shamrock Rovers soccer club has condemned its fans for chanting ‘Lizzie’s in a box’ at a recent game.

‘I see it for what it is: racism,’ Anya told The Guardian. ‘Not only that, I’m a black woman who’s very vocally left-leaning who speaks very openly on antiracism, critical race theory and queer rights.

‘Put it all together, and I’m definitely the juiciest target to rally Internet hate.’

Anya had disparaged the the British monarch on Twitter as she was in her final hours in Scotland.

After learning of the dire state of the Queen’s health last Thursday, Anya tweeted, ‘I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating.’

The Queen’s death at age 96 was announced later that same day.

In the aftermath, billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos tweeted to his 5.1 million followers that she was not ‘working to make the world better’ as she should be as a professor, causing much backlash online.

Eventually, even her own institution released a statement condemning her tweet.

It said: ‘Free expression is core to the mission of higher education, however, the views she shared absolutely do not represent the values of the institution, nor the standards of discourse we seek to foster.’

But now, the professor is receiving support from her fellow faculty members as well as students and other woke instructors from throughout the country.

One letter to Carnegie Mellon administrators in support of Anya has now even garnered nearly 4,000 signatures.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022 at the age of 96. The monarch will be honored throughout the week, leading up to her state funeral on September 19

The online petition doubles down on Anya’s claims, stating: ‘Not only did Queen Elizabeth II sit on a throne of indigenous and black blood, embedded in the overall legacy of the British monarchy, her actual government presided over and directly facilitated the genocide that Dr. Anya’s parents and siblings barely survived.

‘This genocide entailed the massacre of more than 3 million Igbo people, including other family members of Dr. Anya.’

Richard Grenell, a CMU-affiliated senior fellow and Trump official was accused of spreading anti-Semitic conspiracy theories about media control but was not condemned by the school

Anya is the child of a Nigerian mother and a Trinidadian father.

Before she was born, the Guardian reports, her mother had to flee Nigeria during a civil war in which Biafra separatists sought autonomy for Nigeria’s Igbo people — an ethnic minority from the country’s south who faced persecution and pogroms in the north. But the UK government fought to maintain control.

Half of her family members died in the tragedy, Anya told The Guardian.

‘That’s the legacy of this war,’ she said. ‘It was a genocide, a slaughter, a holocaust.’

But because of her views towards the British monarchy, the petition claims, Anya has faced ‘violent threats, harassment and abuse.’

‘Her institution took up the charge to admonish a black woman professor, calling her response to her lived experiences of the real and tangible impacts of colonialism and white supremacy, “offensive and objectionable.”

‘This is unacceptable and dehumanizing.’

It then goes on to point out that the university defended Richard Grenell, a CMU-affiliated senior fellow and Trump official who was accused of spreading anti-Semitic conspiracy theories about media control.

At the time, university president Farnam Jahanian ‘refused to condemn his statements and expressed strong support for his First Amendment rights.’

‘CMU had a choice, and their response was a deliberate betrayal against one of their own highly regarded and respected scholars,’ the petition says of the university officials’ decision to condemn Anya’s tweet, adding: ‘It has further exposed her to threats of violence.’

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral cortege is pictured making its way along The Royal Mile towards St Giles Cathedral on September 12

Britons gathered in tribute as the carriage carrying the Queen’s coffin passed by on Monday

The petition also calls out Bezos for his tweet disparaging her, calling it an ‘attack against a black Nigerian-Trinidadian-American professor, coming from a man that has amassed his wealth through global domination and exploitation without regard for the most vulnerable and precarious humans on our planet.

‘This is frankly, not dissimilar to the British monarch’s colonial project — Bezos simply remixed the colonial schema through neoliberal capitalism, exploitation, and greed.’

It concludes: ‘The British monarchy and “The Royal Family” are much more than the weddings, the kids and the radicalized intrafamily drama that American pop culture has seen over the past decade.

‘The British monarchy has caused and is directly responsible for widespread irreparable harm in the past, now in the present, and likely in the future because the impacts of white supremacy and settler colonialism are insidious.

‘It is inappropriate, harmful and ahistorical to admonish colonized people or “tell them how they should feel about their colonizers’ health and wellness” as University of Michigan tenured professor Dr. Ebony Elizabeth Thomas astutely tweeted.’

Before Anya she was born, her mother had to flee Nigeria during a civil war in which Biafra separatists sought autonomy for Nigeria’s Igbo people as the UK fought for control

She said she believes Bezos’ admonishment of her is more due to an August tweet in which she posed with Chris Smalls, who successfully unionized an Amazon warehouse

Anya has refused to back down despite the backlash to her tweet, even after Piers Morgan called her a ‘vile, disgusting moron,’ and she had to disable the ‘contact me’ box on her personal webpage.

After Bezos tweeted about her, she responded in Igbo: ‘May everyone you and your merciless greed have harmed in this world remember you as fondly as I remember my colonizers.’

She also told The Guardian: ‘The broader impact of the British monarchy, you can look at that in my history, in addition to the direct, felt-in-the-skin impact of Queen Elizabeth’s rule. So when I heard that the woman was dying, I rejoiced.’

‘Would you not if you heard that your oppressor was dying?’

She added that she believes Bezos’ objection to her tweet may have more to do with her August tweet with Chris Smalls, who successfully unionized an Amazon warehouse.

‘I 100 percent believe that’s when it hit Jeff Bezos’ personal radar,’ she said. ‘I’m sure they’re scraping and monitoring mentions of Chris Small’s name.

‘And added to the fact that I’m a faculty at a university that they financially support,’ she said, referring to Amazon’s three-year, $2 million pledge to Carnegie Mellon’s Computer Science Academy, which provides a free, online computer science curriculum for middle and high school students.

Though Carnegie Mellon expressed disapproval toward Anya’s sentiments, it appears the university will not sanction the linguistics professor meaningfully

Anya said she has received ample support from her academic community, proving to her that she is where she ‘belongs’

But this is not the first time Anya has faced backlash for her views.

‘I’m not a stranger to Twitter controversy and draggings,’ she admitted. ‘But this one was on a scale that surprised even me.’

She had previously tweeted that she was dancing on YouTuber Kevin Samuels’ ‘loathsome carcass,’ prompting some of his fans to dig up her earlier tweets in which she referred to native-born black Americans as ‘akatas,’ a term some find offensive.

And she tweeted that a white mother who filed a suit against her black son’s middle school for teaching critical race theory didn’t truly love of her child.

‘I’m recognized for being a loudmouth who’s irreverent,’ Anya told The Guardian. ‘You don’t know how many times I’ve been called uppity and arrogant. And we all know what that means: n*****.

‘The assumption is I should not be so assured of myself, given the lowliness of who I’m perceived to be in [my critics’] eyes.

‘This was a ripe opportunity to bring me down a few pegs.’

Still, Anya says she does not believe her job is in jeopardy.

‘From what I’ve been told, there is no plan to sanction or fire me, and my job is not in jeopardy. My university leadership showed very clearly they did not approve of my speech; however, they stand in firm support of my freedom of expression on my personal social media,’ Anya wrote in a Monday evening Twitter thread.

‘I am not in battle with Carnegie Mellon University. As the letters of support from the students, faculty, staff, and others in my university community clearly show, I am wanted and I belong here.’