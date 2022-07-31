Professional sex toy tester Carly Sophia shares her five top buys for the bedroom: Wild Secrets

Single mother of two Carly Sophia was working as a beauty writer when she accidentally got into the lucrative and unexpected career of sex toy testing.

The busy mother of four-year-old twins from Sydney had just bought a vibrator online and noticed her skin was red and glowing after an afternoon of use.

She decided to write an enthusiastic review of her experience that inspired thousands to try the Wild Secrets toys- for themselves and quickly caught the attention of the shopkeeper.

“I had written countless articles to help women achieve a natural glow using products – why not suggest another way to get the real thing?” Carly told FEMAIL.

Single mom of two Carly Sophia was working as a beauty writer when she accidentally got into the lucrative and unexpected career of sex toy testing

The busy mother of four-year-old twins from Sydney had just bought a vibrator online and noticed her skin was red and glowing after an afternoon of use

Her online review went viral and Wild Secrets confirmed that Carly’s endorsement contributed to a 75 percent increase in sales.

She was immediately hired as a brand ambassador and content creator and is now on a corporate loan as a ‘tester’ for them and their sister site, Fantasy Lingerie.

“When people ask what I do for work, I’m pretty honest about it,” she said.

“I think women’s bodies and our pleasure have been stigmatized for far too long.

“I’m proud to be part of something that breaks down barriers and empowers Australians to celebrate and explore their sex lives.”

Her work isn’t without risk, though, as Carly confesses to having ‘sex injuries’ on more than one occasion (photo, Carly’s collection of sex toys)

“When people ask what I do for work, I’m pretty honest about it,” she said

Not surprisingly, Carly has amassed an impressive collection of sex toys that she stores in a large chest of categorized, labeled drawers.

“I know that ‘How to build a sex room’ is popular right now, but I have two four year olds and no space, so I’d love to see nice shelves of dildos. I need to be a little more discreet,” she said.

Her work is not without risk, however, with Carly confessing to being “sexually injured” on more than one occasion.

Carly’s top five favorite sex toys 1. Kiss Bullet, $23.99 It’s small but incredibly powerful, meaning you can use it to climax during penetrative sex with partners. Men should see sex toys as an ally, not a threat, in the bedroom 2. Lelo Enigma, $278.99 This is the ultimate double whammy, using sonic waves for clitoral stimulation and internal g-spot massage 3. Satisfyer Pro 2, $69.99 This mimics the feeling of oral sex and combines air pulse technology with vibration for back-to-back climaxes 4. Glow Wand, $43.99 The softest, smoothest wand with the most powerful vibrations, this is an excellent accomplice during bondage play 5. Lelo Soraya 2 Deluxe, $287.99 Known as the ‘Rolls Royce’ among rabbits, this combines power and precision for double clitoral and g-spot orgasms

Carly says enabling women to enjoy regular orgasms is something she’s really passionate about and a big believer in starting each day with a climax

Carly says enabling women to enjoy regular orgasms is something she’s really passionate about and a big believer in starting each day with a climax

“I have two four-year-olds and no space, so I’d like to display nice shelves of dildos, I need to be a little more discreet,” she said.

‘At the beginning of this year I was in hospital for a week with a kidney infection. The doctor asked if I had recently gotten a new partner and I had to confess that I had just finished writing an article where I tried seven sex toys in seven days,” she said.

“I also dislocated my knee and pulled muscles in the throes of orgasm. What can I say? I am nothing but dedicated to my craft.’

Carly is regularly approached by fans asking for sex toy suggestions and always takes the time to provide personalized recommendations.

“Someone who receives clitoral stimulation may not enjoy a penetrating toy or a g-spot stimulator. Some of the people who reach out to me have never had an orgasm, and I’m honored that they trust me enough to share their journey with me,” she said.

“It’s good for my mental health. Sex is like therapy for me, my mind feels so much clearer and my mood is so much more relaxed and happy once I get myself free,” she said

“Some women ask for advice to get their sex drive back after giving birth, and my advice is always the same: if you don’t use it, you lose it. Masturbate regularly.’

Carly says that enabling women to enjoy regular orgasms is something she’s really passionate about and she’s a big believer in starting each day with a climax.

“It’s good for my mental health. Sex is like therapy for me, my mind feels so much clearer and my mood is so much more relaxed and happy once I get myself free,” she said.

You can follow Carly and her reviews on her Instagram page