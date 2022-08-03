Professional selfie coach shares eight tips for taking the ‘perfect Instagram photo’

Christine Buzan shared some tips to help people take the “perfect selfie” to impress Instagram followers.

Tip 1: Lighting is everything

“Lighting has the ability to instantly change the way you look in front of the camera. Poor lighting draws attention to wrinkles and fine lines and can create the illusion that you are tired or look years older than you actually are.

‘Free lighting illuminates your skin, makes it softer and minimizes wrinkles.

“Avoid taking backlit photos in front of a window, in direct sunlight, at midday, or under fluorescent lighting. Instead, opt for natural light that faces a window, shade, an overcast sky, or the golden hour.”

Tip 2: Choose a more neutral camera angle

“Often people tend to go very high with their camera angles to hide a double chin, or very low, making it look like your front-facing camera has been turned on by accident.

Both mistakes make the subject look dated. Choose to keep the lens between nose and eyebrow height for a more neutral and natural look.’

Tip 3: Don’t rely on your phone, learn the best angles of your face

“My students often say they don’t like how they look when other people take their picture.

“I’ve found this is often because they rely on the angle they hold their phone at, rather than learning how to pose their face. It’s important that you know you’re the “right side” and the best corners of your face.”

Tip 4: Relax your face

“It’s easy to get tense when you’re in front of the camera because it can feel very unnatural and scary.

“There are three main places where we hold tension: our hands, jaws and eyes. Two of these are on your face, so it’s important to make sure you keep them relaxed while taking selfies.

“Shake your face, relax and make sure to take breaks in between.”

Tip 5: Press your forehead towards the camera lens

“It may sound and feel crazy, but push your forehead toward the camera lens. It elongates your neck, minimizes a double chin and helps you appear more connected to the camera.”

Tip 6: Don’t say cheese

“Ever since we were young, we were told to “Cheese!” to say. for photos. However, the shape your mouth makes when you press the “-se!” part of the word becomes very unflattering, almost like a grimace.

“Instead, I tell myself that students should say ‘Hey-‘ ‘Money’ or just ‘Cheee’. Try all three and see what works best for you.”

Tip 7: Smile with both your eyes and your mouth

‘Nothing ruins a photo like a deer in the headlights! Don’t forget to smile with your eyes. Even if you pose with a relaxed mouth, it is important to appeal to your eyes.’

Tip 8: Practice

“No one is born photogenic, it’s a skill you learn over time and can improve with practice. The truth is that the more you practice, the better prepared you will be. And the better you get, the more you will enjoy it!’