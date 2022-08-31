Professional dating coach shares list of red flags – including your beau liking other women’s photos

<!–

A professional dating coach has shared his list of red flags women should watch out for in a relationship in a series of viral TikTok videos.

Jacob Lucas, 30, of Westbury, Wiltshire, explained that seemingly harmless behavior can actually be important warning signs.

In a series of three videos, which have garnered more than 6 million views, Jacob shared the nine red flags women should recognize, from a friend trying to choose what a woman wears to having opinions about her friendship group.

The dating coach earns his living helping people in their relationships and knows everything about dating

He identified the three biggest red flags and said the first focuses on clothing: “Men do this because of insecurities and controlling behavior. They try to project their own emotions onto the relationship that affects the women.

The NINE Red Flags Every Woman Should Know 1. He tells you what you can and cannot wear 2. He tells you who you can and cannot have as friends 3. He should never tell you that he finds another woman more attractive than you 4. He tells you what you spend your money on 5. He tries to control your eating habits and has an opinion about your weight 6. He tries to tell you when you can or can’t go out 7. He likes other women’s thirst traps on social media 8. He’s still talking to his ex-girlfriend 9. He says ‘you’re lucky I’m even with you, I could be with any woman I wanted’.=

“Some men try to control what women are wearing because they become insecure that other men will look at their partner.

This then begins to control behavior in the relationship that can quickly snowball and leak to other parts of the relationship.

“These men need to work on their confidence and allow the woman to wear what makes her happy. What a woman wears can make her more confident and happier about herself and her partner should support this.”

The second involves exercising control over her eating habits: ‘This controlling behavior can be very dangerous.

‘It can make the woman very self-conscious and this can lead to eating disorders and body dysmorphism.

“Unfortunately, there are many men who do this and any woman faced with such a partner should leave them before it gets worse.”

His third and final big red flag was determining who a girlfriend should and shouldn’t have as friends.

He said: ‘Abusive partners will do this because they want to isolate their partners so they don’t have a support network.

“This is common with abusive partners. It starts with them sowing doubts about certain friends.

And before it’s too late, they’ve isolated them from all their friends, making the victim partly dependent on the perpetrator.

“It’s a very sad and difficult position for anyone to be in and if anyone sees this behavior towards them, they should remove themselves from that relationship.”

His three-part list went viral on TikTok after countless users agreed with him and the clips garnered a total of 6.5 MILLION views for his candid warnings to women.

In another video he lists three things ‘you should never let your boyfriend say to you’, he said he wanted to raise awareness so that women know they can recognize this negative behavior from men

Many rushed to comment in agreement—who, sadly, had fallen victim to the behavior Jacob enumerated.

One TikTok user commented, “When your ex did all three.”

Another said: ‘I wish I had known this when I was 16. So true.’

A third added: ‘The number of red flags I’ve missed with my now ex! everyone you said he did.’

Jacob added: “The videos went viral and received an overwhelming response, with many women identifying with these behaviors in current and past relationships and relating to how difficult these situations are and have been.

“Even those who removed themselves from the situations said how much relief they felt when they got out of those abusive relationships.”