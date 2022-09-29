Professional cleaner reveals the one thing not to have in your home

The cleaner has previously shared other features that are disastrous for cleaning

An Australian professional cleaner has explained why invisible linear shower drains are the one thing she would never have in her house because they are ‘impossible’ to keep clean.

The cleaner, who goes by @cleanlikeapro on TikTok, shared a video of herself trying to clean a dirty shower drain in someone else’s home.

‘These shower drains are the worst. I would never have these in my home. They’re a nightmare to clean,” she said.

‘Prepare yourself. Here’s another thing I never want in my house from a professional cleaner’s perspective. These drains… oh my! I actually have no words.

‘They just catch everything, and as you can see, there’s a whole hair in this drain, among other things. These drains need to be cleaned on a regular basis, because if they don’t, this is what you get.

‘I can imagine this shower would have water pooling at the bottom of it badly.’

The cleaner went through step-by-step instructions on how to clean the drain:

‘To clean this we actually took it outside because it was pretty bad. First we scraped off all the excess,’ she said.

“Once all the excess was gone, we gave it a spray and we polished it up,” said the cleaner.

Aussies were quick to share their disgust at the video.

“It’s shocking,” said one woman.

“My new rent has it in the ensuite, have to clean it every week to keep the hair out,” commented another.

Some were surprised that this type of drain was not easier to clean.

“Doesn’t that make cleaning easier? All drains get that junk, but at least it can be pulled apart and seen,’ one user asked.

But the cleaner commented: ‘No, they’re not easier. They just catch everything. They are ugly.’

“They might look pretty on the outside, but that’s what’s underneath,” the cleaner said of the drains. She had to bring the drain outside to clean it

The professional cleaner often shares tips, hacks, products and transformations on her popular account.

In the past, she has explained why she hates corner cabinets in her client’s home.

“Honestly, for the life of me, I have no idea why anyone thought this would be a good idea,” commented the cleaner.

“You literally have to be a contortionist to be able to clean the inside of a closet like this.

“Again, these designers or builders are trying to be fancy, but in the real world this just doesn’t work.

‘It comes from a cleaner who sees it all the time.’