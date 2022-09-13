Professional bull rider killed by his domestic abuser girlfriend while attending Utah State Fair 

A professional bull rider was shot and killed by his occasional girlfriend after the couple attended Monday’s Utah State Fair, police said.

Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, 27, known professionally as ‘Ouncie Mitchell’, was found with ‘at least one gunshot wound’ outside an apartment belonging to LaShawn Denise Bagley, 21.

Allen leaves behind a 4-year-old daughter he had with a previous partner named Nyteshea Haywood.

Bagley has been charged with first degree murder and discharge of a third degree firearm.

Allen had traveled to Salt Lake City from Houston to participate in a rodeo at the Utah State Fair and had agreed to stay with Bagley during his trip, with whom the Salt Lake City Police Department says Allen is a “on-and-off.” out of relationship’.

Allen is believed to have first met Bagley in Houston, where his residence is currently listed and where Bagley previously lived near Pearland.

The couple had attended the fair together and later left for a bar. They then got into an argument in which Allen said he wanted to go back to Bagley’s apartment to pack his things, police said.

Upon arrival at the apartment complex parking lot, police discovered bullet holes from a nearby Bagley apartment.

Blood tests were conducted outside the apartment, indicating that Allen was not inside when he was shot, according to court documents.

Salt Lake City Police said there was “no indication of any break-in or attempted break-in to the apartment.”

Allen was nicknamed “Ouncie” because he was “born small,” according to Sean Gleason, Commissioner of Professional Bull Riders. ‘He grew up to compete with a huge heart’

A witness confirmed that Allen had not attempted to break into Bagley’s apartment.

A report from FOX 13 Bagley said firing multiple shots through the apartment’s glass door, hitting Allen once through the torso.

Allen received emergency medical care before being transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Allen was ranked 23rd in the world in bull riding with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

Sean Gleason, Commissioner and CEO of Professional Bull Riders, expressed his condolences to Mitchell’s family on Twitter.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Demetrius Allen, whom fans knew as Ouncie Mitchell,” Gleason said. “Ouncie was a talented cowboy and a familiar face on the Velocity Tour.

“The PBR extends our sincere condolences to Ouncie’s cousin Ezekiel Mitchell and the entire family.”

“I don’t understand and I don’t know how long it’s going to be before I understand,” Mitchell said. ‘The man who would give someone the shirt off his back, why take his life?

“Every time I put my hand on a bull’s rope from now on, he’ll be there in the back of my mind. He was a once-in-a-lifetime person and a once-in-a-lifetime relative and friend and more importantly, a brother.”

“She loved her father,” Haywood said. “She loved him and loved him and loved him. It was always, ‘My father did this, my father did this, my father took me fishing.’

“She loves her father, so it was very distraught to have to tell her the news.”

In his message to Allen’s family, Gleason also explained the meaning behind “Ouncie Mitchell.”

“Ouncie got his name because he was born small,” Gleason said. “He grew up competing with a big heart.”

Police said the incident was isolated and related to a domestic dispute between Allen and Bagley with no threat to the public at this time.

Bagley is currently being held in the Salt Lake County Metro Jail without bail.

Salt Lake City Police Department detectives are continuing the investigation.

Allen Fist started bull riding when he was 2 years old in Fresno, Texas. Before he was known as ‘Ouncie’, he shared a nickname with his father, Demetrius ‘Teaspoon’ Mitchell.

His father recalled Allen competing in his first ‘mutton busting’ contest and said he didn’t want his son to become a bull rider, according to PBR.

‘Are you crazy?’ Mitchell remembers asking Allen’s mother, Laquita. ‘Do you know what you just did? You’ve ruined everything because I don’t want him riding bulls.’

Allen became a professional bull rider at the age of 18 and qualified for the 2019 PBR World Finals that same year. He competed with his father in the Bill Pickett Invitational, a traditional all-black rodeo, in 2021.

“It’s great,” Mitchell said. ‘What father wouldn’t want to be with his child?

“He’s been working on it my entire career since his mother was involved in the sheep raid with him. The boy hadn’t even walked all the way when he started.’

Allen rode an ox for the first time when he was 5 years old and thanks his father for teaching him to ride.

“I’m trying to ride loose and cool and have fun,” Allen said. ‘My father always said, ‘Forget the shape and make the horn.’ Whatever I have to do, just make it.’