Products supplier Bunzl forecasts solid turnover growth this year

Bunzl will deliver significant sales growth this year, with the FTSE 250 group supported by price increases and a series of acquisitions.

The distributor of catering and hygiene products expects total sales to grow about 17 percent for 2022, while adjusted operating margin is expected to slightly exceed previous guidance and surpass historical levels.

It said inflation had contributed to underlying sales growth, with strong demand for its cheaper, high-margin products.

Bunzl’s trading was also supported by a strong base business performance and a recovery in volumes in the British Isles and mainland Europe.

Turnover was increased by a new series of acquisitions. Bunzl announced on Tuesday that it has acquired four more companies, bringing the number of companies it has bought in the past two years to 25.

In October and November, Bunzl acquired two specialist healthcare providers: ophthalmology supplier Toomac Ophthalmic & Solutions and GRC, an Australian medical device retailer.

It also bought the Czech company VM Footwear, which makes professional footwear, and PM Pack, a supplier of packaging machines and butchery equipment to the Danish food processing sector.

Chief executive Frank Van Zanten said: ‘Bunzl’s performance during the year continues to demonstrate the strength and resilience of Bunzl’s business model.

“Our teams have successfully navigated this year’s inflationary environment and supply chain disruption to ensure customers have reliably received the essential products they need.”

Bunzl sells disposable coffee cups and tableware, food packaging, safety helmets and personal protective equipment, among other things.

During the height of the pandemic, demand for its medical products, such as visors, gloves and masks, skyrocketed but slumped as lockdown restrictions were eased.

But the company warned that revenue in 2023 is expected to be only marginally stronger due to economic uncertainty, while higher interest rates and tax payments will result in lower adjusted earnings per share.

Analysts predict Bunzl will see its profit rise just 3 percent year-on-year to £706 million, after growing by a fifth to £689 million this year, according to online trading platform AJ Bell, though this would still be more than 50 a year . cent above pre-pandemic levels.

Bunzl shares fell 0.5 per cent to £28.07 on Wednesday morning, but their value has only fallen by around 2 per cent overall this year.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor, said: “Shares in Bunzl have proven relatively resilient to stock market volatility, inflationary pressures and global supply chain bottlenecks.”