Producer of The Flash starring Ezra Miller tries to calm fears that Warner Bros could axed the film

The producer of DC’s upcoming movie The Flash has been trying to allay fans’ fears that Warner Bros. will take it down after the studio killed the $90 million flop film Batgirl.

Starring Ezra Miller, The Flash is slated for a 2023 release — but many have speculated it will also be shelved due to Warner Bros.’s apparent lack of clarity.

According to The Flash Film News on Twitter, film producer Barbara Muschietti said “All is well in Flash land,” despite it being “expected” to hit theaters in June.

Speaking to the fan page, which is gathering information about the upcoming film, Muschietti said it was “absolutely b******t” to suggest that The Flash doesn’t have a set release date yet.

They posted: “Amid the recent DCEU uproar, THE FLASH producer, Barbara Muschietti, wants to reassure fans that ‘all is well in Flash land.'”

Warner Bros. has not commented on whether The Flash will still appear on screens next year when approached by DailyMail.com.

Barbara Muschietti tried to put the minds of fans at ease, but many still believe there’s a chance Warner Bros could scrap the film before its release next year.

Flash actor Ezra Miller can be seen in a photo of a police booking following his arrest for disorderly conduct and harassment in March 2022

But Warner Bros has reportedly been put in a difficult position because the movie star Miller has been arrested multiple times — and the actor’s behavior has become erratic, according to rolling stone.

Miller, who is non-binary and uses the pronouns she and she, was arrested twice earlier this year after allegedly assaulting and spitting on someone in Hawaii.

The film is said to be on track for release next year, but Warner Bros. has paused work on future projects involving Miller.

David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, previously said that Miller “just isn’t part of those plans in the future universe, regardless of whether there are more accusations or not.”

According to Washington Post comic book expert David Betancourt, the lack of clarity and Miller’s recent actions means “one has to wonder if we’ll ever see Michael Keaton’s bat comeback.”

Despite Muschietti’s assurances, fans are still skeptical that the film will finally hit theaters next year.

Entertainment journalist Lacy Baugher Milas said: “The fact that they’re leaving Batgirl on the shelf but still planning on putting out that The Flash movie and somehow praying that no one in the last two years will having read a single Ezra Miller story online is… a choice.”

One fan wrote: ‘Sure, she said two months ago that we would get a trailer. Yet we have nothing. It can be cancelled, I don’t know.’

Another fan added: “Like I said…don’t ask producers or directors. They have NO IDEA. Until they hear it, they’ll say it’s all right.’

A third person wrote online: “Bet the Batgirl crew thought the same two days ago.”

This comes after Batgirl star Leslie Grace first spoke out after Warner Bros executives ditched the $90 million film and shared behind-the-scenes photos and footage of the film’s production.

The actress wrote on Instagram after criticizing the sudden cancellation of directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah on Wednesday, saying she was proud of the film executives deemed “terrible” after test screenings.

‘Querida familia! Following the recent news about our film ‘Batgirl’, I am proud of the love, hard work and intention that all our incredible cast and tireless crew have put into this film over seven months in Scotland,” Grace wrote.

Leslie Grace, who would star as Batgirl, defended the $90 million film on Thursday after Warner Brothers executives canceled it

“I feel blessed to have spent a lifetime working among absolute greats and forging relationships! To every Batgirl fan: THANK YOU for the love and faith that allowed me to take on the cape and, as Babs put it best, “my own damn hero!”

While watching the film, Grace – who would star as Batgirl – shared videos and photos from the production, including several shots of herself in the Batgirl costume and of the crew having fun.

One of the photos shows Grace posing in the purple superhero outfit, complete with a black cape, wavy red hair and the Batgirl hood over her face.

Another photo shows Grace in blood and blue makeup, relaxing in a tent wearing the costume. The actress also wore a large coat and winter hat over the outfit.

Along with a photo of her exposed, bloodied and bruised, Grace also shared what appears to be a film set photo of her and another actor running near a large fire.

Grace’s defense of the film came just hours after the directors expressed disbelief that the film had been canned, and said they wish Batgirl could have been shown to fans around the world.

But God willing ‘Inshallah’ it will be one day, Arbi and Fallahsaid said.

The decision to scrap the film — which was slated to hit HBO Max later this year — came after a series of test screenings were panned by the public, and studio execs believed it would hurt the brand’s future as they hit the DC. Expanded Universe.

El Arbi and Fallah, who also directed Bad Boys For Life and Disney+’s Ms Marvel, wrote in a statement on Instagram: “We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can’t believe it.

The Batgirl movie is ‘canned’ by Warner Bros. after spending over $100 million on the film as studio executives want to move away from projects made for streaming

The Batgirl movie is said to have played Latina actress Leslie Grace in the titular role as she battled Brendan Fraser’s Firefly, who turned a life of crime after he was fired from his job, lost his health insurance and could no longer care for his ailing wife.

“As directors, it’s critical that our work is shown to the public, and while the film was far from finished, we wish fans around the world had had the chance to see and embrace the final film for themselves. .

‘Maybe one day they will insha’Allah.’

The directors continued, “Our amazing cast and crew have done an amazing job and worked so hard to bring Batgirl to life. We are eternally grateful to have been part of that team.

“It was a dream to work with such amazing actors as Michael Keaton, JK Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Jacob Scipio, Corey Johnson, Rebecca Front, and most importantly the wonderful Leslie Grace, who portrayed Batgirl with such passion, dedication and humanity.

“At least as big fans of Batman since we were little kids, it was a privilege and an honor to be a part of the DCEU, even if only for a brief moment. Batgirl for life.’

Batgirl was first given the green light in 2021 as part of a company-wide effort to create feature films especially for HBO Max.

A Warner Bros spokesperson said Tuesday: “The decision not to release Batgirl reflects the strategic shift of our leadership regarding the DC universe and HBO Max.

Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her achievements. We are extremely grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt and their respective cast and we hope to work with everyone again in the near future.”