Prochazka pledges to prove who the rightful champion is on injury return

The now former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka says that he will prove who the division’s rightful top dog is when he returns after suffering a serious injury to his shoulder.

The Czech fighter, who was 30 years old, renounced his title just days before Glover Teixeira’s scheduled rematch. UFC officials had to rush to replace UFC 282 with its original co-main event. Jan Blachowicz will face Magomed Akalaev and the interim 205-pound championship is up for grabs.

Prochazka is likely to remain off the shelves for at least one year. This is a factor that makes it less likely that Prochazka would fight Teixeira again considering that Teixeira will be 44 years old when Teixeira is cleared to return.

But whatever happens, Prochazka says that not only will he regain the light heavyweight title — but that he will also be regarded as the best fighter on the planet.

Grateful.
There are no obstacles. You just have to be able to see the same route from a different angle. This will make you stronger and more human.
If you are open to the path of the Warrior, or just be honest to yourself, you will know what lies and what is truth.

— Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) November 27, 2022

Your Path is. Title? The title? To be the Champion of The Best and the Best of the Best. ///

— Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) November 27, 2022

This is my Infinite Motivation and Spirit-Consciousness, and Will to ACT. I can’t move it even if I force it, It’s like Gravity, a law of physics.
I would be proud to see a performance by someone who wins the LHW UFC crown and proves they’re the best NOW while you rest.

— Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) November 27, 2022

Prepare to compete in the rightful champion division and many other 1P4P events.
My fans are my greatest supporters.
This is the beginning of something greater.
I love you. ///#Bushido #Kaisen#Strongest#Unstoppable
1P4P

— Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) November 27, 2022

“Grateful,” he wrote in a string of tweets. “There are no obstacles, just an opportunity to see the same path from a different angle and be Stronger and more human. Accepting the path of the Warrior, or being completely honest with yourself, will help you to see your true path. Title? The title? To be the Champion of The Best and the best.

“This is my Infinite Motivation and Spirit-Consciousness and Will to ACT. I can’t move it even if I force it, It’s like Gravity, a law of physics. If someone wins the LHW UFC championship and proves that they are the best NOW, while I rest, then I will be humbled to witness their performance. Then I will get ready to show who the Rightful Champion is for this division and much more 1P4P. I am grateful for the trust and support of my fans. This is only the beginning of something bigger. I love you.”

