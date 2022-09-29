Process converts polyethylene bags, plastics to polymer building blocks

Chemists at UC Berkeley have developed a new process called isomerizing ethenolysis to break down polyethylene plastics, like the milk bottle in the background, into propylene — the building block for another plastic, polypropylene. In the image, polyethylene chains (long web-like strands represented at the molecular level by the ball-and-stick figures) are first cleaved by a metal catalyst (green balls) in the presence of ethylene (top left) in a reaction known as “olefin metathesis.” .” This process releases a molecule of propene. The shorter polymer chain that forms (right) has a carbon-carbon double bond at the end. Another catalyst (blue ball) starts a round of “olefin isomerization”, shifting the double bond at the end of the polymer chain inward by one carbon atom. The isomerized polymer chain is then ready to undergo more cycles of metathesis and isomerization until everything is converted to propylene. Credit: Brandon Bloomer, UC Berkeley



Polyethylene plastics — particularly the ubiquitous plastic bag that is destroying the landscape — are notoriously difficult to recycle. They are sturdy and hard to break down, and if recycled at all, they are melted into a polymer stew that is especially useful for decking and other low value products.

But a new process developed at the University of California, Berkeley and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) could change all that. The process uses catalysts to break the long polyethylene (PE) polymers into uniform chunks — the three-carbon propylene — that are the raw material for making other types of high-performance plastic, such as polypropylene.

The process, albeit in the early stages of development, would turn a waste product – not just plastic bags and packaging, but all types of PE plastic bottles – into an important product that is in high demand. Previous methods of breaking the chains of polyethylene required high temperatures and yielded mixtures of components that were much less in demand. The new process could not only reduce the need for fossil fuel production of propylene, often referred to as propylene, but also help meet a currently unmet need of the plastics industry for more propylene.

“To the extent that they’re recycled, a lot of polyethylene plastics are turned into low-quality materials. You can’t take a plastic bag and then turn it into another plastic bag with the same properties,” said John Hartwig, UC Berkeley’s Henry Rapoport chair in organics. chemistry. “But if you can take that polymer bag back to its monomers, break it into small pieces and repolymerize it, then instead of taking more carbon out of the ground, you use that as your carbon source to make other things, say, polypropylene.” We would use less shale gas for that, or for the other uses of propylene, and to fill the so-called propylene gap.”

Polyethylene plastics make up about a third of the entire plastics market worldwide, with more than 100 million tons produced annually from fossil fuels, including natural gas obtained by hydraulic fracturing, often referred to as shale gas.

Despite recycling programs – recyclable PE products are designated by plastic numbers 2 and 4 – only about 14% of all polyethylene plastic products are recycled. Because of their stability, polyethylene polymers are difficult to break down into their component parts or depolymerize, so most of the recycling involves melting them and molding them into other products, such as outdoor furniture, or burning them as fuel.

Depolymerizing and converting polyethylene to propylene is a way of upcycling, ie producing higher value products from essentially zero value waste, while reducing the use of fossil fuels.

Hartwig and his colleagues publish the details of their new catalytic process in the journal this week Science.

Two types of catalysts:

Hartwig specializes in using metal catalysts to create unusual and reactive bonds in hydrocarbon chains, most of which are petroleum-based. New chemical groups can then be added to these reactive bonds to form new materials. The hydrocarbon polyethylene, which usually occurs as a polymer chain of perhaps 1,000 ethylene molecules — each ethylene is made up of two carbon atoms and four hydrogen atoms — posed a challenge to his team because of its general non-reactivity.

With a grant from the United States Department of Energy to investigate new catalytic reactions, Hartwig and graduate students Steven Hanna and Richard J. “RJ” Conk came up with the idea of ​​breaking two carbon-hydrogen bonds on polyethylene with a catalyst – initially an iridium catalyst and, later, with platinum-tin and platinum-zinc catalysts – to create a reactive carbon-carbon double bond, which would serve as an Achilles’ heel. With this gap in the armor of the polymer’s carbon-hydrogen bonds, they were then able to unravel the polymer chain by reacting with ethylene and two additional catalysts working together.

“We take a saturated hydrocarbon — all carbon-carbon single bonds — and remove a few hydrogen molecules from the polymer to make carbon-carbon double bonds, which are more reactive than carbon-carbon single bonds. A few people had looked at that process, but no one had achieved it on a real polymer,” Hartwig said. “Once you have that carbon-carbon double bond, you use a reaction called olefin metathesis, which was the subject of a Nobel Prize in 2005, with ethylene to cleave the carbon-carbon double bond. Now you have this polymer long-chain and you’ve broken it into smaller pieces that have a carbon-carbon double bond at the end.”

By adding a second catalyst made of palladium, propylene molecules (three-carbon molecules) could be repeatedly clipped from the reactive end. The result: 80% of the polyethylene was reduced to propylene.

“Once we have a long chain with a carbon-carbon double bond at the end, our catalyst takes that carbon-carbon double bond and isomerizes it, one carbon in it. Ethylene reacts with that original isomerized product to make propylene and a nearly identical, plain shorter, polymer with a double bond at the end. And then it does the same thing over and over. It steps in, cleaves; walks in, cleaves; walks in, and cleaves until the whole polymer is cut into three carbon pieces. From one end of the chain, it just chews the chain and spits out the propylene until there is no chain left.”

The reactions were carried out in a liquid solution with soluble or “homogeneous” catalysts. The researchers are currently working on a process with insoluble or ‘heterogeneous’ catalysts to achieve the same result, because solid catalysts can be more easily reused.

The group showed that the process works with a variety of PE plastics, including translucent milk bottles, opaque shampoo bottles, PE packaging and the hard black plastic caps that connect aluminum cans together. All were efficiently reduced to propylene, with only dyes to be removed.

Hartwig’s lab also recently used innovative catalysis to create a process that turns polyethylene bags into adhesives, another valuable product. Together, these new processes could make a dent in the expanding piles of plastic that end up in landfills, rivers and eventually the oceans.

“Both are far from commercialization,” he said. “But it’s easy to see how this new process would turn the largest amount of plastic waste into a huge chemical feedstock — with a lot of further development, of course.”

Other co-authors of the paper include Jake Shi, Nicodemo Ciccia, Liang Qi, Brandon Bloomer, Steffen Heuvel, Tyler Wills and professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering Alexis Bell of UC Berkeley and Ji Yang and research scientist Ji Su of Berkeley Lab.

New catalytic process turns plastic bags into glue

More information:

Richard J. Conk et al, Catalytic deconstruction of waste polyethylene with ethylene to form propylene, Science (2022). www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.add1088 Richard J. Conk et al, Catalytic deconstruction of waste polyethylene with ethylene to form propylene,(2022). DOI: 10.1126/science.add1088

Provided by University of California – Berkeley

