Pro women’s player Dasha Saville shows off behind-the-scenes glimpses at the tournament

Tennis player Dasha Saville has shown the benefits of being a professional women’s player – including a spa, daily luxury gifts and a huge cafeteria in the facility – and said the players are “spoiled.”

Dasha Saville, 28, from Australia, nam TikTok to show her more than 960,000 followers behind-the-scenes footage of the extravagant player facilities at the US Open.

The star tennis player showed off the different amenities available to each of the players, noting all the spots where the players hangout, including her and star players Rafael Nadal, 36, and Serena Williams, 40.

In a video that garnered more than 63,000 views, Dasha documented where the players ‘enter the stadium’, where they eat, where they ‘book practice courts’ and their personal beauty salon – all of which help them cope with the world’s toughest. best tennis stars.

She showed the peaceful recovery room filled with yoga mats and black leather chairs

She starts the video by showing where the players enter the stadium and then shows ‘one of the players’ cafes’.

The sports star then slides to the side of the cafe and shows tennis fans where the players book their practice courts, making any ultimate tennis fan feel like they’re ready to compete.

She then shows the large changing rooms, which are stocked with dozens of bottles of deodorant and sunscreen, and have their own lounge areas where players can “chill” and lay in red bean bags while watching TV.

Dasha showed the big lockers that all players get and added that they have “free laundry service”.

The 28-year-old even boasted of the shiny men’s and women’s trophies before heading to ‘another player lounge’.

This lounge featured the area where the players “get their daily gifts,” which Dasha revealed, including items from Tiffany and the main cafeteria.

Large windows overlooking the fields surrounded the main cafeteria, allowing the athletes to “watch the players practice.”

“We can get pretty much anything there,” she said of the cafeteria.

The athlete then showed the wide range of foods available to the players – from pizza, pasta, a fruit and salad bar, sushi, poke bowls and specialty proteins.

She then showed where the players are ‘chilling out’ and filmed the lounge area filled with red bean bags for players to lie in while watching TV.

“I mean, we’re pretty spoiled,” she said before showing off the hot dishes.

Dasha then showed off the beauty parlor, where the players can get their ‘nails and hair’ and a ‘facial’ done for free.

Finally, Dasha showed the giant players’ gyms filled with hundreds of different exercise machines, the private physiotherapy rooms, warm-up rooms where they ‘re-strung their rackets’ and recovery rooms filled with yoga mats and black leather couches.

Another US Open woman who has given fans a glimpse into the luxury of the match is Morgan Riddle, 24, of Minnesota, girlfriend of star tennis player Taylor Fritz, 24, of California.

The US Open WAG became a viral star by showing off her lavish lifestyle on social media by documenting private jet rides, extravagant vacations and courtyard seating at her boyfriend’s matches.

In a recent TikTok video, which has been viewed more than 151,000 times, Morgan showed viewers a day in the life of a US Open player’s girlfriend.

Dasha also showed the giant player gyms filled with hundreds of different training machines

She then documented the private physiotherapy areas where players can recover, relax and take care of any sports injuries

Another US Open woman who has given fans a glimpse into the luxury of the match is star player Taylor Fritz, 24, girlfriend Morgan Riddle

Before her boyfriend lost the match, Morgan, 24, showed fans what it was like to attend the US Open with her boyfriend — including a helicopter ride

She started her video by telling her followers that they were staying at the Equinox hotel, so she started her mornings with ‘a walk on the High Line’ and added that she went back to the hotel and did her glam before meeting her. athlete boyfriend.

She and Taylor then jumped on a helicopter, which took them from the hotel to the game and it was a five-minute drive.

And while Morgan seemingly enjoyed the perks that come with having a star athlete as a boyfriend, her fun was cut short when she revealed Taylor lost his match to player Brandon Holt, 24, and the two packed up and left.

Tennis fans are still waiting for a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of top tennis players, as Dasha promised to make a ton of her gifts once she’s received them all; but in the meantime, fans will have to settle for watching their favorite athletes on the track.

The US Open began on August 29 and will end on September 11. The best tennis players in the world will compete to find out who will be crowned champion.