Pro-Trump lawyer John Eastman refuses to answer grand jury questions in Georgia election probe

An attorney who helped Donald Trump push through his 2020 election fraud allegations appeared Wednesday before a grant jury in Fulton County, Georgia, where prosecutors examine efforts to reverse the state’s 2020 presidential results.

John Eastman’s legal team said after his testimony that they advised the former law professor to advocate for the Fifth Amendment and use attorney-client privilege to avoid answering questions.

“During his appearance before the Fulton County special grand jury, we advised our client John Eastman to exercise the client’s attorney’s privilege and the constitutional right to remain silent where appropriate,” attorneys Charles Burnham and Harvey said. silvergate. NBC News.

“Out of respect for the grand jury’s secrecy, we will not disclose the content of the questions or testimonials. We would like to thank the grand jury members for their efforts.’

Silvergate told the New York Times for Eastman’s testimony that he believes his client is “probably a target” in the rapidly expanding criminal investigation.

“I don’t think he is a legitimate target,” the lawyer added. “I don’t think my client will be convicted of anything.”

Eastman is one of a number of Trump advisers, attorneys and allies whose testimony Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has tried to coerce into the case.

Former New York mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, who has been told he may face criminal charges in the investigation, testified in mid-August.

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is challenging his subpoena.

Willis last week petitioned for the testimony of former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Trump-affiliated attorney Sidney Powell, among others.

And conservative attorney L. Lin Wood Jr. said this week that Willis wants him to appear.

It stemmed from a Jan. 2, 2021 phone conversation between Donald Trump and Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump pressured the Republican official to find the exact number of votes he needed to defeat Biden in Peach State.

“All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, that’s one more than we have because we won the state,” Trump told him.

On Monday, a judge stopped Kemp’s attempt to evade his own subpoena from Willis. However, the governor will not have to appear until after the November race in which he is running for reelection against Democrat Stacey Abrams.

Eastman is the mastermind behind a legal strategy that claimed then-Vice President Mike Pence had the ability to unilaterally wipe out the 2020 election results by turning down battlefield state voters that President Joe Biden had won on the margins.

Trump allies then reportedly planned for GOP-led lawmakers in many of those states to return a new bevy of voters in favor of the ex-president, regardless of how the people of their state voted.

The plan fell apart when Pence refused to go along with Eastman’s role.

Eastman’s lawyers accused District Attorney Willis on Wednesday of taking “an unprecedented path to criminalize controversial or unfavorable legal theories.”

Pence’s heated clash with Trump over the issue sparked the public fallout of the former running mates. Trump called Pence a “coward” even as an angry mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to prevent the vice president and Congress from certifying Biden’s victory.

A federal judge overseeing Eastman’s legal efforts to delay a subpoena from the House Capitol Riot Commission said in March that “it’s more likely than not that President Trump and Dr. Eastman unfairly colluded to obstruct the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6. 2021.’

He previously told the Georgia state senate that “more than enough” illegal votes had been cast for them to topple the Peach state electoral roll, according to the report. Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

“I don’t think it’s just your authority to do that, but frankly I think you have a duty to do that to protect the integrity of the election here in Georgia,” he told state lawmakers.