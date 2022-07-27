Pro-Sadr demonstrators storm parliament in Iraq’s Green Zone

Supporters of the powerful Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr stormed parliament on Wednesday after breaking into the green zone of the capital’s high-security government, protesting the nomination of a rival bloc as prime minister.

The protests are the latest challenge for oil-rich Iraq, which remains mired in a political and socio-economic crisis despite high global oil prices.

Protesters “stormed parliament” after being initially stopped by police firing a barrage of tear gas, a security source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

State news agency INA said on messaging app Telegram that “protesters have broken into the parliament building”.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi called on protesters to “immediately withdraw” from the heavily fortified Green Zone, which is home to both government offices and diplomatic missions.

He warned in a statement that security forces would “ensure the protection of state institutions and foreign missions, and prevent damage to security and order”.

An AFP correspondent in the Green Zone had previously seen protesters carrying a fellow protester who had been injured.

Political crisis

Sadr’s bloc won 73 seats in Iraq’s October 2021 elections, making it the largest faction in parliament with 329 seats. But since the vote, talks to form a new government have stalled.

The protesters oppose the candidacy of Mohammed al-Sudani, a former minister and ex-provincial governor, who is being elected prime minister by the pro-Iran Coordination Framework.

Iraq was plunged deeper into a political crisis last month when Sadr’s bloc’s 73 lawmakers resigned en masse in an apparent attempt to break a blockade over the creation of a new government.

Sixty-four new Iraqi lawmakers were sworn in later in June, making the pro-Iranian bloc the largest in parliament.

Sadr had initially supported the idea of ​​a “majority government” that would have sent his Shia opponents of the Coordination Framework into opposition.

The former militia leader then surprised many by forcing his lawmakers to resign, a move seen as an attempt to pressure his rivals into speeding up government formation.

>> Iraqis await Sadr bloc’s next move after mass resignation from parliament

Earlier this month, hundreds of thousands of Muslim worshipers loyal to Sadr attended a Friday prayer service in Baghdad in a display of political power to rekindle stalled talks over government formation.

The huge turnout came despite the scorching heat and the absence of the Shia cleric – an indication of his status as a political heavyweight and an important religious authority.

The mercurial cleric’s sermon was aimed at rivals from other Shia factions, including a powerful ex-paramilitary network.

“We are at a difficult…crossroads in the formation of the government, entrusted to some whom we do not trust,” Sadr said in the July 15 speech, read by Sheikh Mahmud al-Jayashi.

Some factions have shown that they are “not up to the task,” he added.

(AFP)