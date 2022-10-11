Pro-Russia Killnet hacker gang targets JPMorgan Chase with DDoS attack

Self-proclaimed Russian hackers have targeted US banking giant JPMorgan Chase in an attempt to take its websites offline, but the bank said it brushed off the attack with no “operational impact.”

The Killnet gang threatened to hit JPMorgan on Tuesday with a denial-of-service attack — in which hackers flood targets with unwanted data — following its attacks on several US airport websites this week.

However, a JPMorgan spokesperson told DailyMail.com that the bank is “aware of claims from a group of threat actors” but that it “has not experienced any operational impact from this situation”.

“We will continue to monitor activities closely,” the spokesperson said. As of Tuesday afternoon, JPMorgan’s main customer login portals appeared to be functioning normally.

While highly visible and aimed at maximum psychological impact, DDoS attacks tend to be noisy and far less serious than hacking that involves breaking into networks and stealing private data.

Little is known about the shadowy Killnet group or its leader KillMilk, who regularly posts on Telegram in support of Russia and NATO, the US and especially Ukraine, where Russia is embroiled in a long-standing military conflict.

On Tuesday, the group made big claims that its attacks “blocked the entire network infrastructure of America’s largest bank, JP Morgan.”

The hackers later posted a screenshot of a Chase website warning of technical issues and declaring “this is the win,” but there was no way to verify when the screenshot was taken.

Experts say Killnet’s attacks so far have been relatively amateurish and appear to be primarily designed to instill fear.

“The DDoS attacks Killnet is carrying out are nuisance-level annoyances,” Brett Callow, a threat analyst at cybersecurity firm Emsisoft, told DailyMail.com.

That said, the group’s goal may not be to cause disruption, but to create FUD [fear, uncertainty and doubt] and shake people’s ability to protect critical infrastructure in an effort to undermine public support for US involvement in Ukraine,” he added.

On Monday, Killnet’s attacks made the websites of some major US airports inaccessible, although flights were unaffected.

The websites of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport were among those temporarily offline in the attacks, officials said.

In September, Killnet claimed responsibility for disruptions to several government websites in Japan.

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued a ‘shields up’ warning to all US companies and organizations in February

Earlier this year, the group had also claimed responsibility for cyber attacks on Lithuania and on websites of several Italian institutions.

In February, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued a: ‘shields up’ warning to all US companies and organizations and urge them to take measures to protect themselves against possible Russian cyber-attacks.

Russia has an advanced cyber-offensive capability, both through state-controlled cyberwar teams and criminal gangs that appear to be operating with state approval, as long as they target Western victims only.

“Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine, which has been accompanied by cyber-attacks on the Ukrainian government and critical infrastructure organizations, could affect our own country’s critical infrastructure, a potential we’ve been warning about for months,” CISA said. in his “shields on” alert.