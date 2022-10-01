Pro poker player is accused of using ‘hidden vibrating device’ to help her win $130,000

A professional poker player claims his opponent ‘clearly cheated’ during a live streamed game of poker.

Garrett Adelstein, a regular at the 24-hour Hustler Casino in California, was playing during a Texas Hold’em game.

But he was stunned into silence when relative newcomer to the game, Robbi Jade Lew, suddenly called to move all in despite having a relatively poor hand.

Commentators on the game were in disbelief because the odds were stacked against her with online betting casino DraftKings calculating that there were around 150 ways for Lew to lose but only six ways for her to win – which she continued to do.

Adelstein forced Lew to move all in with her $130,000 hand and seemed shocked when her cards revealed she had a ‘Jack high’, winning the game and taking the entire $269,000 pot.

Garrett needed a club, six or a jack, but Lew’s jack won the hand.

The look on Adelstein’s face when he dropped his hand said it all as he stared on in disbelief and smoldering rage.

“I don’t understand what’s happening right now,” he said.

‘You look like you want to kill me. I thought you had an ace high,” Lew said.

“So why call with jack loud?” Adelstein said. A king high would have lost to an ace high.

‘Because you don’t have s**t!’ Lew said.

Adelstein then stood up and left the table.

Lew has explained her unorthodox way of playing her hand because she simply believed that Adelstein’s cards were inferior to hers.

“Get over it,” she wrote on Twitter.

Yet Adelstein later revealed on social media how Lew then offered to return the money he lost, which he took as a sure sign of her guilt.

”How do you stop a grown man from throwing a tantrum?” she wrote online. ‘As a woman in a male-dominated sport, it’s hard enough to stand up to the table bully.’

In an additional tweet, she explained how she was taken outside the arcade and threatened ‘in a dark corridor’ by Adelstein.

‘Garrett blocked me. Found guilty. What an honest man. He cornered me and threatened me. If he has the audacity to give me the death stare ON camera, imagine what it’s like OFF camera. I was pulled out of the game and forced to talk to him in a dark hallway,’ she wrote online.

Adelstein has accused Lew of cheating.

“Poker is an extremely complicated and nuanced game,” he said, adding that her hand had “very little equity”.

He then went on to analyze some of Lew’s previous strategies and suggested that someone could ‘cheat’ by using a ‘hidden device that simply vibrates to indicate you have the best hand’.

‘Another common way to cheat is for someone to have the technology to know who will have the best hand at showdown by hacking into the card reader.’

Adelstein has presented no evidence whatsoever that Lew cheated or used such a device.

He went on to note how after the match he told her: ‘Robbie, this is probably going to be seen by millions of people… I think you know, now, you’re upset.’

It was at that point, Adelstein claims, that Lew offered to repay him the winnings.

“Knowing that a) this was probably the closest I would get to a confession and b) how impossible it is to get a refund in these cheating scandals … I took her up on her offer,” he wrote.

“When she offered, of course I will accept my money back after being clearly cheated.”

Lew has explained her unorthodox way of playing her hand because she believed Adelstein's cards were inferior to hers.

ONE DraftKings the blog seemed equally confused by Lew’s decision.

“Forget ranges or game theory optimal play, even the most novice players simply never make that call based simply on the strength of their hand. You can always bluff in poker, but once your opponent goes all-in for double the size of the pot , the bluff stops.

Hustler Casino Live co-founder Nick Vertucci has said Lew is an inexperienced player who likely misunderstood her hand.

“There is no possibility that there is anything that could be cheating,” Vertucci said. ‘We’ve checked everything.’

Hustler Casino has said that none of the players will be invited to return until the incident has been investigated.

“We fully understand the scope of the situation and the allegations. We take this extremely seriously, the casino said in a statement.

‘At this time we have no evidence or indication of any wrongdoing beyond the allegations of the parties involved.’

Adelstein has appeared more than 50 times on the casino’s live-streamed show and is its top player, winning more than $1.6 million.

In contrast, Lew has only appeared twice and has collected just over $100k in winnings.

Poker isn’t the only table game rocked by allegations of cheating.

Last week, Magnus Carlsen, the world’s No. 1 chess player, was accused of ‘damaging’ the game after he sensationally pulled out of a match against a fellow grandmaster after he once feared his rival was using anal beads to cheating.

In a statement last Friday, the president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), Arkady Dvorkovich, revealed that he was not satisfied with Carlsen’s behavior in withdrawing from the Sinquefield Cup and stopping his match against his 19-year-old opponent, Hans Niemann.

The dismissal came amid rumors that Neimann cheated with a vibrating anal sex toy.

Dvorkovich took aim at Carlsen, saying the 31-year-old Norwegian has a “moral responsibility” because he is “perceived as a global ambassador for the game.”

He has now refused to say whether he believes Niemann cheated during both of their matches in an interview

‘His actions affect the reputation of his colleagues, sportingly [sport-related] results and may ultimately be detrimental to our game. We are convinced that there were better ways to handle this situation, he said.

The statement did not ‘specify’ which situation they were referring to, although it is likely to be the sensational claim about the anal beads, which Neimann has denied.

He is accused of using a vibrating, remote-controlled sex toy to gain an advantage over Carlsen by having an accomplice buzz the device to guide him to make better moves.

The president said the game’s governing body is seeking to create a group of ‘specialists’ who will root out cheating from FIDE events.

“FIDE is prepared to charge its Fair Play Commission with a thorough investigation of the incident,” Dvorkovich said.

The chess chief said further evidence would be needed before such an investigation could begin.

Carlsen poses with the FIDE World Chess Championship trophy at Dubai Expo 2020 in the Gulf emirate on December 12, 2021