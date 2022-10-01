Pro-life school students say Las Vegas school district CENSORED

<!–

A high school in Nevada is being sued by current and former members of an anti-abortion club at the school over claims that their cause was deliberately censored.

A lawsuit filed Thursday alleges that staff at the East Career and Technical Academy in Las Vegas violated the First Amendment rights of Felipe Avila and Janelle Rivera when they attempted to hang banners and hand out flyers for their Students For Life club.

Now Ávila and Rivera, who served as president and vice president respectively, are seeking compensatory and punitive damages and an injunction preventing the district from enforcing current club policies.

Ávila no longer attends the school and it is not clear if Rivera is still a student there.

The lawsuit was brought on behalf of the students by lawyers from a conservative legal group, the Thomas More Society.

Felipe Avila, founder of the Students For Life Club at East Career and Technical Academy in Las Vegas, is suing the school for allegedly censoring the club’s messages.

The lawsuit accuses the school’s superintendent, principal, and assistant principal of “pervasive discrimination and censorship” that “took numerous forms” to “suppress” Students For Life’s anti-abortion message.

According to the lawsuit, Students For Life is a club that “seeks to educate and inspire ECTA students to advocate for life and oppose abortion.”

Although Ávila has already graduated, the suit claims he was subjected to “years of censorship and other misconduct” by school administrators.

School administrators reportedly made no attempt to hide their ‘antipathy’ for the club and prevented the club from distributing flyers with information about a pregnancy resource center because they involved an ‘outside organization’.

The Nevada high school allowed other clubs to participate in activities they did not allow Students For Life to participate in according to the lawsuit, which also says they turned a blind eye to the cyberbullying Avila faced.

But the suit alleges that other clubs didn’t abide by the same rules and often advertised outside organizations, including homeless shelters and Popeyes restaurants.

They also say the club was banned from handing out flyers with anti-abortion messages because they were “too controversial.”

Avila and Rivera also allege that they were unable to place ads in the school newspaper when other clubs did and that they were prevented from hanging a banner in the cafeteria that read ‘The future is anti-abortion.’

The complaint also indicates that the defendants, who include the director, did not do enough to stop the cyberbullying that the club’s founder, Ávila, faced for his anti-abortion beliefs by other students.

Comments directed at Ávila included ‘I’m going to have an abortion just for you, Felipe’ and ‘I hope you rot in hell’.

Ávila now attends the Catholic University of America and is the director of operations for Blue Bird Cured, an organization dedicated to helping the well-being of the elderly.

Nevada has liberal abortion laws, allowing abortions up to 24 weeks gestation.