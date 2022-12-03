Pro-Ject’s stylish white turntable transports me back to the days of my classic iPod

Pro-Ject, seemingly based on Jony Ive’s design lookbook, has unveiled an all-white limited-edition version of its mid-range Debut PRO turntable.

The original version of the Austrian company’s Debut Pro was released last year as a successor to their audiophile-friendly Pro-ject Debut Carbon Evo.

Like the original, the limited edition Debut PRO features a precision aluminum platter, complete with TPE cushioning and height-adjustable metal feet.

Aside from the crisp finish, the only major spec difference from the original satin black model is a pre-installed Ortofon’s 2M White cartridge instead of the 2M Red.

In addition to pre-installing the cartridge, Pro-Ject also bundles a dust cover and a Pro-Ject Connect-IT E-phono cable.

The limited-edition Pro-Ject Debut PRO goes on sale later this month, priced at £699 in the UK and €799 in Europe. The original cost $999 in the US, so we expect the same for this version.

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

Advice: Debut Pro is all white with its retro Apple feel

While Pro-ject may be celebrating its 90s inception with these limited-edition steel wheels, there’s definitely a touch of 00s tech-chic with that finish.

Its minimalist design has tempted us to pair it with the ill-fated Apple iPod Hi-Fi, but let’s face it: this turntable deserves better than being rigged up to that booming mess.

The original Debut Pro is a fantastic piece of kit, delivering a stable and controlled sound, and this fresh new look certainly gets our aesthetic approval. It’s one thing for the best turntables to go for a bold color look…it’s one all the way something different for someone to be literally all that color, tonearm and all. We’d love to have this around a technical art piece, but that would waste its music potential.

If you’re not yet a vinyl veteran and about to buy your first decks, check out our guide to setting up a record player, guaranteed to get you in the groove.