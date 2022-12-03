Saturday, December 3, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Pro-Ject’s stylish white turntable transports me back to the days of my classic iPod
Tech

Pro-Ject’s stylish white turntable transports me back to the days of my classic iPod

by Jacky
written by Jacky
Pro-Ject's super-stylish white turntable takes me back to days of the classic iPod

Pro-Ject, seemingly based on Jony Ive’s design lookbook, has unveiled an all-white limited-edition version of its mid-range Debut PRO turntable.

The original version of the Austrian company’s Debut Pro was released last year as a successor to their audiophile-friendly Pro-ject Debut Carbon Evo.

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

AMD Ryzen 7700 CPUs are set to be...

Hackers can access your personal information and steal...

Pelican Protector Sticker Mount Case For AirTag Review

The Download: circumventing China’s firewall, and using AI...

This digital bundle gives the gift of unlimited...

Meet the Slovenian fitness tracker that won the...

Chinese EV manufacturers report falling November sales as...

Realme GT 3: What we want to see

Sonic Frontiers delivers a delicious taste of the...

Apple Watch Ultra vs Series 8 vs SE:...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More