Pro golfer became world’s sexiest woman post INCREDIBLE photo of her mom

Paige Spiranac has had little trouble taking on her social media trolls, but on Monday the American golfer roped in her 60-year-old mother for support and left her fans stunned.

The 29-year-old was named the world’s sexiest woman by Maxim magazine in June, becoming the first sports star to take the No. 1 spot in the publication’s history.

Such is the nature of social media, violent assault has followed Spiranac’s massive success off the golf course and the American has amused fans with her skill at taking out trolls.

Paige Spiranac enlisted the help of her mother, Annette, to take on a Twitter troll Monday

The 29-year-old faced abuse with a Twitter user who said she would lose her ‘look’ in 20 years

And on Monday, the world’s sexiest woman hit back at a troll who suggested she’d lose her “looks” in 20 years.

“Let’s see how you will be in 20 years without your looks,” the Twitter user posted on her account.

Commenting with a selfie next to her glamorous mother, Annette, Spiranac said: “This is my mother in her 60s. I think it will be fine’.

Earlier this week, Spiranac rejoiced after Nick Faldo announced his retirement as a golf commentator.

The American has dealt with quite a few Twitter trolls during her career

“Nick Faldo is finally retiring and everyone is happy,” Spiranac said in a video posted online.

“He’s had a great career on and off the golf course… I loved him on the commentary shoe until the last couple of years.

“I don’t know if he was bored, but he didn’t have that spark like he used to.

“I don’t think I’m going to miss Nick Faldo the way I miss Johnny Miller. I think golf is looking for their next big commentator,” Spiranac stressed.