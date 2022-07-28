‘Pro-gay, Anti-Manly’ rainbow jersey goes on sale as showbiz and sports stars slam Manly players

Popular Australian satirical website The Betoota Advocate is selling a ‘Pro-gay, Anti Manly’ footy top to their readers online – as Manly’s rainbow comic fiasco continues to outrage sports and showbiz stars.

The limited edition Jersey is available for $39.99 and is predominantly white with rainbow colors – and also features the iconic lawyer logo.

In addition, the words ‘Pro Gay, Anti-Manly’ are clearly visible on the front of the strip and all proceeds from the sale will go to charity.

It is available in a number of sizes, and many Sea Eagles fans are being advised to wear the jersey at NRL grounds across Australia for the next few weeks.

The development comes as Magda Szubanski has accused the seven Sea Eagles stars, who will boycott their NRL match against the Roosters, of failing to show the tolerance their religion teaches.

The comedian and television personality is the latest to engage in the ongoing saga, which continues to dominate headlines and threaten to overshadow the Women in League NRL round.

Ms Szubanski tweeted the importance of a ‘tolerant society that accepts differences’

Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau'atu, Tolu Koula and Toafofoa Sipley have security concerns.

The players chose to boycott the Round 20 clash against the Roosters because they felt that the pride jersey their teammates will be wearing is a historic first as the code does not reflect their cultural and religious beliefs.

Szubanski took to Twitter on Wednesday night to call on players to show the tolerance their Christian faith had to learn.

“Thought Experiment: Imagine if male players were asked to wear stripes to let religious players and fans know they’re welcome,” the outspoken star began.

‘Then imagine an atheist player refusing to wear the stripes because (sic) their ‘belief’ (based on facts) is that millions have been killed in the name of religion.

“Religious tolerance doesn’t mean you approve or believe the other person’s religion. It means that you accept the right to exist. That you support a world where people are not excluded or persecuted because of their religion. All we ask is for the same courtesy.’

Manly’s seven proud jersey boycotters have been banned from attending Thursday’s NRL game against the Sydney Roosters at 4 Pines Park, including Josh Schuster (pictured) on the advice of NSW Police

Manly supporters are tipped to support their team with new look at 4 Pines Park on Thursday

She pointed out that while many current NRL players are candid about their staunch religious beliefs, none are openly gay.

Male legend Ian Roberts made history as the world’s first rugby league player to come out in 1995.

“In a nutshell, the reason we don’t all kill each other is tolerance,” Szubanski wrote.

Manly’s players are asked to decide whether they believe in supporting a tolerant society – one that allows for difference.

“Note that there are LOTS of players who feel safe to be open about their religion, but not current players who feel safe to be open about their sexuality. That tells us where the injustice lies.’

Jesinta Franklin, wife of AFL superstar Lance Franklin, made her take on Manly’s pride jersey saga clear on Instagram.

She shared a message from media personality Mia Freedman, who showed her husband Buddy in a Sydney Swans pride shirt.

“This is how it should be done,” the message reads. A slogan above Buddy’s head reads: ‘Everyone is welcome at the footy.’

Buddy Franklin’s wife has been digging a dig for the Manly Sea Eagles for their controversial stance

Jesinta Franklin (left) took to social media to fire back at the seven NRL boycott players

A-League star Josh Cavallo – who came out last October – also expressed frustration with the seven NRL players, saying it was a “dangerous message” to send to their teammates who may be struggling “silently” with their sexuality.

“We now know that these players would not welcome an LGBTQ teammate or fan. It shows us that having a gay or bisexual teammate bothers them,” Cavallo told the Sydney Morning Herald.

He said the fiasco is “another example of how sport remains a very visible reminder that homophobia exists,” pointing out that just because an NRL player hasn’t come out doesn’t mean there isn’t one.

“Don’t assume we’re all straight. The lack of ‘off’ rugby [league] players doesn’t mean they don’t play and compete next to you,” he said.

Most scathingly, Cavallo said, “Not having this support from your teammates can be devastating to a player in the closet.”

Last year, the Adelaide United star said he was exhausted from ‘this double life’ and could no longer stay in the proverbial closet.

“Growing up, I always felt the need to hide myself because I was ashamed — I was ashamed that I could never do what I love and be gay,” Cavallo said in the video.

Openly gay A-League player Josh Cavallo has criticized the seven Manly NRL players who refused to wear the club’s pride jersey

Josh Cavallo models Adelaide United’s pride jersey they wore earlier this year to show support for their midfielder

It also comes after reports emerged of an unnamed gay junior Sea Eagles player, who was shattered about attitudes on the new strip.

Adelaide United played in a rainbow jersey against the Central Coast Mariners earlier this year, something Cavallo said at the time as a ‘fantastic opportunity to show that everyone is welcome’.

This was despite an unnamed team-mate who reportedly had similar religious issues to the Manly players, but he wanted to support Cavallo and wore the jersey with the permission of a representative of his faith.

Elsewhere, Peter V’Landys, chairman of the ARL committee, believes the NRL could host a Pride Round as early as next year – despite the Manly Sea Eagles rainbow jersey debacle this week.

The footy supremo said on Sky News’ AM agenda on Wednesday that it’s an “all or nothing” approach when it comes to footy stars wearing a pride jersey in NRL matches.

The Manly Sea Eagles will wear this pride jersey in their game against the Roosters on Thursday night at 4 Pines Park

Manly prop Josh Aloiai is one of seven Manly stars who will not play Thursday night because of wearing the pride jersey

V’Landys responded to a question from journalist Laura Jayes, who asked whether the seven male footballers who refused to wear rainbow jerseys might have worn ‘normal’ uniforms for Thursday’s clash against the Roosters at 4 Pines Park.

That left-field scenario was quickly rejected by V’Landys, because it “sends the wrong signal.”

“We’ll definitely look into it (organize a Pride Round),” he said.

‘In sport we are all one. Of course the players have the freedom of choice, which is part of life in Australia (in a democracy).

“If you’re gay, you’re no different… our message is, you’re one of us, you’re still the same.”