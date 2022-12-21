Pro female Italian footballer ‘fired’ for falling pregnant

<!–

An Italian professional footballer says she was fired from her club after becoming pregnant.

Alice Pignagnoli, 34, who was a goalkeeper for Italian third-division club Lucchese, based in Tuscany, said she was sacked by her club because she had a child on the way.

“I am pregnant and my team no longer pays my wages,” Pignagnoli told Italian newspaper Il Resto del Carlino.

Throughout her sixteen-year career, Pignagnoli played for AC Milan, Torres, Mantua and Reggiana.

In 2011, she won the Italian Super Cup with Torres, a club in Sassari, Sardinia, before going on to compete in the competition later that season.

Pignagnoli said: ‘In mid-October I found out I was pregnant for the second time. I told Lucchese manager Mario Santoro and was told that a deal made last summer had to be honored and they no longer intended to pay me what I owed.’

The keeper posted a message on her Instagram page and wrote it as a letter to her unborn child.

In the lengthy post, Pignagnoli said: “I felt hurt as a woman, a mother and an athlete. And also very alone, unable.’

She said she felt like “an old toy that needs to be thrown away.”

When she was seven months pregnant with her first child, her then club Cesena had extended her contract.

“After what happened two years ago with Cesena, I never expected this to happen,” she said.

In her Instagram post, Pignagnoli added, “I dream of a world of love where women can be supported in one of the greatest yet difficult tasks they face: not just generating life, but not feeling ‘wrong’ about it.” their choices.

‘A world in which women are valued for their worth and not for the number of children they have or have not had.’