Priyanka Chopra wears a gold satin dress and matching coat.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Priyanka Chopra made sure to grab the attention of onlookers when she walked the red carpet at the Women in Cinema event at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday.

The actress, 40, stood out from the crowd in a gold satin dress with ruffles at the top.

Fencing star Priyanka wore a floor-length coat in the same hue as her dress, with the train of the item spread out on the floor behind her.

Bold sense of style: Priyanka Chopra, 40, turned heads in a gold satin dress as she attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia on Friday

The producer is dripping with dazzling jewellery, with the Indian star sporting a bold statement necklace.

She wore a pair of diamond earrings and opted for a glamorous look with her makeup to emphasize her beautiful features.

Priyanka posed confidently with her hand on her hip as she happily posed for a photo that evening.

In style: The actress stood out from the crowd in her gold satin dress with ruffles at the top

The Red Sea International Film Festival is a ten-day film festival with a program of 131 films and short films from 61 countries.

It contains a total of 34 world premieres, 17 Arabic premieres and 47 MENA premieres.

Three-time Academy Award-winning director, producer and writer Oliver Stone chairs the jury of the festival’s coveted Red Sea: Competition.

Glitterati: Priyanka wore a floor-length coat in the same shade as her dress, with the item’s train spread out on the floor behind her

Glitz: The producer is dripping with dazzling jewellery, with the Indian star sporting a bold statement necklace

Mohammed Al Turki; CEO of the Red Sea IFF said: ‘The Red Sea International Film Festival solidifies its position as a unique and powerful platform for celebrating film, connecting cultures and broadening our horizons.

“Film is Everything sums up this year’s festival, a bold, cinematic, forward-thinking and cultural ten-day event for film buffs, storytellers, talent and industry professionals from around the world.”

Priyanka will appear in a new movie titled It’s All Coming Back to Me which is due out next year.

The film revolves around a woman who “tryes to ease the pain of her fiancé’s death by sending romantic texts to his old cell phone number, and bonds with the man to whom the number has been reassigned,” according to the movie’s IMDb page.