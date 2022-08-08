Priyanka Chopra showcases her eye-catching form while rocking a form-revealing outfit in a snap

Priyanka Chopra showed off her striking form with a sizzling snap shared on her Instagram account on Sunday.

The 40-year-old performer appeared to be enjoying the pleasant summer weather as she spent time in the sun posing for the picture by the pool.

The actress also made it a point to share a Polaroid-esque photo with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter on her Instagram story.

Chopra wore a black and white outfit with a bikini top that showed off her tight stomach.

The social media personality also rocked a pair of shorts that highlighted her chiseled thighs and legs.

The Baywatch actress added a bit of brightness to her look with a striped cover-up, and she accessorized it with various jewelry and a set of dark sunglasses.

Much of her voluminous dark brown hair was obscured from the sun by her navy blue visor.

Chopra also shared a hand-held photo of her daughter, Malti Marie, on her Instagram story.

In the photo, the actress’s child, aged six months, grabbed what appeared to be a tablecloth.

The actress then shared a Polaroid photo of her spending time with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their child.

The family of three seemed to be enjoying their day in the radiant summer sun.

Chopra and her now 29 husband started seeing each other in 2018.

The happy couple then got engaged in July of that year.

They later revealed that they brought Malti Marie into their lives last January through a surrogate.

An insider then spoke to Us Weekly and said Chopra and Jonas were enjoying their newfound status as caregivers.

The source stated, “They make it work as best they can as new parents. They’ve always loved each other, but seeing each other become new parents is special to both of them.’

They added: “Priyanka comes from a large family, so she is overwhelmed with joy and love. Nick’s side too – his brothers are happy that he now has a child so the cousins ​​can be the same age.’