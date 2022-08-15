Priyanka Chopra shares more adorable pictures of daughter Malti and her dogs: ‘Perfect Sunday’

<!–

Priyanka Chopra shared photos of her daughter Malti from her family-oriented Sunday.

The 40-year-old actress took to her Instagram story to give her more than 81 million followers a glimpse of her baby girl.

In the first photo she shared, Malti was staring at a book her loving mother was reading to her.

Chopra wrote: ‘Sunday is for reading!’ in the photo in green letters.

Her next photo showed her baby lying on her back, staring up at the mobile hovering above her.

She covered her little one’s face with a white heart emoji, although the faces of her three dogs lying next to the child were clearly visible.

Her last photo showed her daughter lying back, wearing a white t-shirt that reads ‘Protected by Gino, Diana & Panda’, the names of her dogs and drawings of the pets.

She captioned it, ‘Thank you chummu masi @chickyp85.’

The photo isn’t the first the star has shared of her daughter this week. Priyanka stood next to Nick Jonas, holding the little girl in her arms while she was on vacation.

Chopra and her now 29 husband started seeing each other in 2018. The happy couple then got engaged in July of that year.

They later revealed that they brought Malti Marie into their lives last January through a surrogate.

An insider then spoke to Us Weekly and said Chopra and Jonas were enjoying their newfound status as caregivers.

The source stated, “They make it work as best they can as new parents. They’ve always loved each other, but seeing each other become new parents is special to both of them.’

They added: “Priyanka comes from a large family, so she is overwhelmed with joy and love. Nick’s side too – his brothers are happy that he now has a child so the cousins ​​can be the same age.’