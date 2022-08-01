Priyanka Chopra says she is ‘curvy’ as she is named face of Gloria Vanderbilt

Priyanka Chopra landed a high-profile modeling job this summer.

The 40-year-old Quantico actress is now the face of the Gloria Vanderbilt brand launched in 1976 by the late socialite — who is also the mother of CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

On Monday, the company made the announcement that the Indian-born star is fronting their new campaign I Have Needs, Fit Them, as they shared a video of the brunette bombshell in a pair of their dark denim skinny jeans.

Meet the new face of GV Jeans: Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The perfect fit exists. #madeformneeds,” the caption reads.

Chopra – who is married to and has a newborn child with Nick Jonas – started her career at a young age with beauty pageants. She became Miss World in 2000.

She spoke to People about her love of clothes in an interview shared Monday.

‘I am round; I love that my jeans can hit me in all the right places where I need them and hide what I want them to hide,” she told the site.

“That’s what I love about my GV jeans — whether it’s a bootcut, whether it’s a flare. I don’t like uncomfortable jeans; can’t wear them.’

And she was talking about feminism.

“I think women have always been told to just serve people,” she said.

“We always imagine someone else. That’s just our nature or social upbringing, but I love that this campaign tells you to think about your needs first.

‘I think that’s a very powerful thought. It’s inspiring.’

And she loves the GV brand.

“The jeans rocks. As soon as you wear them, you think, “Okay, a woman made this.” They stretch you in all the right places, they stretch you in all the right places, they are for so many body types. That’s what I like about them,’ said the beauty.