Priyanka Chopra says she is ‘curvy’ as she is named face of Gloria Vanderbilt

‘I’m curvy!’: Priyanka Chopra says she loves how Gloria Vanderbilt jeans ‘hide’ what needs to be hidden on her body while being called the face of the brand’s I Have Needs, Fit Them campaign

Priyanka Chopra landed a high-profile modeling job this summer.

The 40-year-old Quantico actress is now the face of the Gloria Vanderbilt brand launched in 1976 by the late socialite — who is also the mother of CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

On Monday, the company made the announcement that the Indian-born star is fronting their new campaign I Have Needs, Fit Them, as they shared a video of the brunette bombshell in a pair of their dark denim skinny jeans.

Now a top model: Priyanka Chopra got a high-profile modeling job this summer

A good name: The 40-year-old Quantico actress is now the face of the Gloria Vanderbilt brand launched in 1976 by the late socialite — who is also the mother of Anderson Cooper —

Meet the new face of GV Jeans: Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The perfect fit exists. #madeformneeds,” the caption reads.

Chopra – who is married to and has a newborn child with Nick Jonas – started her career at a young age with beauty pageants. She became Miss World in 2000.

She spoke to People about her love of clothes in an interview shared Monday.

‘I am round; I love that my jeans can hit me in all the right places where I need them and hide what I want them to hide,” she told the site.

New Look: On Monday, the company made the announcement that it is fronting their new campaign I Have Needs, Fit Them as they shared a video of the brunette bombshell in dark denim skinny jeans

New Look: 'Meet the new face of GV Jeans: Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The perfect fit exists. #madeformneeds,

“That’s what I love about my GV jeans — whether it’s a bootcut, whether it’s a flare. I don’t like uncomfortable jeans; can’t wear them.’

And she was talking about feminism.

“I think women have always been told to just serve people,” she said.

Miss World: Chopra, who is married to Nick Jonas with whom she has a child, started her career at a young age with beauty pageants

Sultry: She spoke to People about her love of clothes in an interview shared Monday

“We always imagine someone else. That’s just our nature or social upbringing, but I love that this campaign tells you to think about your needs first.

‘I think that’s a very powerful thought. It’s inspiring.’

And she loves the GV brand.

“The jeans rocks. As soon as you wear them, you think, “Okay, a woman made this.” They stretch you in all the right places, they stretch you in all the right places, they are for so many body types. That’s what I like about them,’ said the beauty.

Smasher: 'I'm round; I love that my jeans can hit me in the right places where I need them and hide what I want them to hide,

