Priyanka Chopra rocks a tummy-baring crop top as she and husband Nick Jonas head to dinner in LA

Earlier this week, she shared a slew of new photos of their six-month-old daughter Malti Marie.

But Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas left their daughter at home on Wednesday when they stepped into Los Angeles for a romantic date night.

The 40-year-old actress showed off her amazing figure in an orange cream crop top as she and the 29-year-old Jonas Brothers star visited the newly opened Catch Steak LA.

Priyanka paired her flowy sleeveless top with a skirt in the same shade that put the spotlight on her tight legs.

The 5ft5in Indian-born beauty lifted her stature in pointed, open-toed heels, and she carried a white quilted handbag as an accessory.

The Quantico star had parted her voluminous caramel-colored hair to the side, revealing a teardrop-shaped earring, and she swept the rest of her hair over her other shoulder.

She completed her look with a gold luxury wristwatch with which her watch lover earned his money.

Nick looked classy but more casual than his wife, whom he proposed to in July 2018, just two months after they started dating.

The couple married in December of that year and welcomed their daughter in January 2022 via a surrogate mother.

The singer and guitarist wore a ribbed beige shirt with delicate floral drawings, but he let it go to reveal his white tank top underneath.

He stuck to earth tones with brown pants and completed his outfit with metal-tipped black cowboy boots.

Nick and Priyanka looked affectionate as they walked to the restaurant by holding their hands together tightly.

Catch Steak LA, a sister restaurant to the seafood restaurant Catch LA, opened in June and has since become a favorite among the stars.

The lovebirds have remained relatively private about their personal lives, but Priyanka recently left the practice to share some adorable snaps of their daughter Malti on Sunday.

She took to her Instagram Stoires to give her 81 million followers a glimpse of her baby girl.

In the first photo she shared, Malti was staring at a book her loving mother was reading to her.

Chopra wrote: ‘Sunday is for reading!’ in the photo in green letters.

In her next photo, her baby lay on her back, staring at the mobile above her.

She covered her little one’s face with a white heart emoji, although the faces of her three dogs lying next to the child were clearly visible.

“All my babies,” she wrote. ‘Perfect Sunday.

Her last photo showed her daughter lying back, dressed in a white T-shirt that reads ‘Protected by Gino, Diana & Panda’, the names of her dogs and drawings of the pets.

She captioned it, ‘Thank you chummu masi @chickyp85.’

The photo isn’t the first the star has shared of her daughter this week. Priyanka stood by Nick and held the little girl in her arms while she was on vacation.

An insider spoke to Us Weekly after Malti’s birth and said that Chopra and Jonas enjoyed their newfound status as caretakers.

The source stated, “They make it work as best they can as new parents. They’ve always loved each other, but seeing each other become new parents is special to both of them.’

They added: “Priyanka comes from a large family, so she is overwhelmed with joy and love. Nick’s side too – his brothers are happy that he now has a child so the cousins ​​can be the same age.’