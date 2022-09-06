Priyanka Chopra holds up baby Malti in lazy Labor Day snap a week after attending Jonas Brother show

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable photo of her holding up baby Malti on Labor Day.

The 40-year-old actress shared the photo on her Instagram story, which clearly showed her daughter giggling as she held her high above her head.

Chopra kept it casual in a gray and white sweater and tied her hair in a loose bun.

Mother-daughter time: Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable photo of her holding up baby Malti on Labor Day

She covered Matli’s face with a white heart emoji in the snap and wrote “My whole” [heart emoji],’ on the image.

She shares Malti, who was born earlier this year, with husband Nick Jonas, whom she saw perform with his brothers at a concert in Mexico City just over a week ago.

The Indian shared footage on social media as she headed to the Mexico City Arena where Nick, 29, was playing with the Jonas Brothers as part of their ongoing Remember This Tour.

Priyanka sported mirrored sunglasses, a gold necklace and a low-cut black top in an Instagram snap, writing in the caption, “It’s a GO.”

Show support: Priyanka took to social media Monday as she supported her husband Nick Jonas at his Jonas Brothers concert in Mexico City

She later posted clips to Instagram Stories for her approximately 81.6 million onstage followers of the Jonas Brothers.

Priyanka also shared her ‘Family’ pass for the concert, captioning it with ‘Let’s gooooo @jonasbrothers’.

Nick also posted to Instagram, sharing a colorful photo of him and Priyanka sitting with a small round table between them.

He also shared a solo shot of himself wearing a yellow floral-print shirt over a white T-shirt, dark brown pants and a black belt.

Solo Shot: Nick also posted a solo shot of himself wearing a yellow floral-print shirt over a white T-shirt, dark brown pants and a black belt

Star quality: Indian actress and singer showed their star quality on social media

On stage: Priyanka had the Jonas Brothers perform at the Mexico City Arena

Nick wore sunglasses in the snap and noted in the caption that it was night one in Mexico City.

Kevin, 34, and Joe, 33, will team up again with Nick on Tuesday for a Jonas Brothers concert at the indoor Mexico City Arena.

Priyanka in another image she shared on social media playfully stuck out her tongue while supporting the band.

Family pass: The actress showed off her family pass on social media

Tongue out: Priyanka playfully stuck out her tongue while getting ready for the concert

Official Badge: The Jonas Brothers Have Been On The Remember This Tour

Good times: Cell phones were ready to capture the Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers also have two shows scheduled for Thursday and Friday at the Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico.

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first child in January along with a girl delivered via surrogacy.

They started dating in May 2018 and got married in December 2018.