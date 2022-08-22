Priyanka Chopra cradles baby daughter Malti by the pool in sweet snaps

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the image of true maternal love in a few new photos of herself with daughter Malti Marie.

Being aware of not showing the whole face of her little girl, whom she and husband Nick Jonas welcomed earlier this year via surrogacy, the actress is absolutely glowing as she cuddles with the seven-month-old baby during an afternoon at the swimming pool.

And while those fans would love to get a full picture of Malti, the photos still touches the hearts and minds of many of her 81.3 million Instagram fans and followers.

Maternal love: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 40, shared two new photos of herself cuddling with her seven-month-old daughter Malti while enjoying a beautiful summer day in Los Angeles

For the cover image, the Matrix Resurrections star took a selfie holding Malti with one hand close to her heart and the camera in her free hand.

Enjoying the summer weather and vibes, she showed her fashion sense in tight green shorts with a white blouse and her lighter locks full of volume and part in the middle.

While the actress was stunned when she exuded the summer style, it was the look of love and contentment on her face that stood out the most.

“Love like no other,” she gushed in the caption, along with a red heart emoji.

The Look of Love: The actress and first-time mom also got playful with her baby girl, whom she and husband Nick Jonas

The light of their lives: The actress and her husband, musician and actor Nick Jonas, welcomed the daughter via surrogacy on January 15; this photo was taken on Malti’s 6 month birthday

Chopra Jonas also captured a moment when she got playful with her daughter, where she put her little feet on her mother’s face. The Baywatch actress absolutely loved the interaction and burst out laughing as she moved her little toes in and around her nose and mouth.

The comments section of her Instagram page has since been lit up with a slew of red heart emojis and people expressing how “cute” she and Matli are together.

And then there are others who got more specific with comments like ‘Omg the feet in the face’ and ‘you look beautiful’.

Another of her followers gushed over the post, writing: ‘I heard about seven wonders of the world and the 8th just showed up!!’

And there were others who expressed ‘lots of love for you girls’.

Giving Back: Earlier in the morning, Chopra Jonas also took to Instagram to promote the work she’s been doing with UNICEF (United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund)

Helping children displaced by war: Chopra Jonas talked about her recent trip to Poland, where she met families and children displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and how people can help make a difference

Earlier in the morning, Chopra Jonas also took to Instagram to promote the work she has been doing with UNICEF (United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund).

She served as a national ambassador to UNICEF India for ten years before joining the global Goodwill Ambassador team in December 2016, according to the not-for-profit website.

Just a few weeks ago, the resident of Jamshedpur, Bihar, India met refugee families in Poland who had fled the war in Ukraine, and has since called for increased support for the many displaced children in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Making a difference: The actress said she saw “with my own eyes the transformative impact of learning and play on children” and “how much a simple game, a new friendship or a caring teacher can envelop a child with a sense of relief and normality.” after leaving everything behind in the horror and chaos of war

Importance of education: We Can Be Heroes star hopes people can help displaced children usher in the new school year

‘During my visit to @unicef ​​projects in Poland, I saw with my own eyes the transformative impact of learning and play on children. How much a simple game, a new friendship or a caring teacher can envelop a child with a sense of relief and normalcy after it has left everything behind in the horror and chaos of war,” she wrote in a video taken during her stay in Poland. .

“With less than two weeks until the start of the school year, children should be given every opportunity to continue their learning – whether that means returning to safe classrooms, through online learning, or a combination of the two.

She concluded: ‘In Ukraine and around the world, attacks on schools must stop.’