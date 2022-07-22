Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas team up to to invest in fashion brand Perfect Moment

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have teamed up for a stunning photo shoot with luxury sportswear brand Perfect Moment to celebrate the investment in the company.

The couple, who have been married since 2018, were wowed by a slew of shiny snaps as they modeled monochromatic ensembles.

Priyanka, 40, looked stunning in a deep white, gray and black cardigan, while her 29-year-old beau had bundled up in a ski jacket.

The actress had styled her chocolate locks in a soft wave and half ponytail, with some left over to frame her face.

Nick opted for a glamorous makeup palette with a cat eye wing and draped a supportive arm over her shoulder as they flashed sultry looks for one click.

Priyanka posed for more photos, wearing a black sports bra with a white detailed lining and layering it with a pied-de-poule cardigan.

The actress left the vest halfway, showing off part of the midriff while adding low-waisted black pants.

While Nick looked smart in a navy 3/4-zip jumper with a red striped detail on the sleeve, before styling a red ski jacket.

The business move is the first in the fashion industry for the couple, as Priyanka described herself as a proud “strategic investor and advisor” in the company.

While Perfect Moment owner Jane Gottschalk described the pair as “business savvy,” she explained, “I can’t think of a nicer, more diverse, business savvy couple to help us take the brand to the next level.

“They are admired worldwide not only for their talent, but also for their passion for life and their impeccable taste. This combination resonates with audiences everywhere and perfectly represents the values ​​Perfect Moment is known for.’

The brand specializes in ski wear, and Nick and Priyanka are both avid fans of snow sports, including skiing and snowboarding.

Priyanka has already proven her passion for business, owning New York restaurant Sona and hair care brand Anomaly.

The actress also runs her own production house and supports multiple cosmetic brands.