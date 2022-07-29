Private school educator jailed in Russia after being caught with medical marijuana blasts Biden

A private school teacher sentenced to 16 years in prison in Russia after being caught with medicinal weed has rejected Joe Biden’s attempts to free Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, but not him.

Marc Fogel wrote a furious letter to Pittsburgh from his infernal penal colony, writing, “Teachers are at least as important as baseball players.”

He spoke as his wife Jane and his two nieces tried to target Biden to demand his release after Fogel was arrested in August 2021.

He had hidden 17 grams of prescription marijuana in a contact lens container, but the drug is completely banned in Russia.

Fogel knew that, his son Ethan said, but believed he could get away with smuggling — only to find himself apprehended and jailed.

He was arrested while on his way to work at the $34,000-a-year Anglo-American School of Moscow. He planned to retire at the end of that academic year.

“I have a tight feeling in my stomach that Marc will be left behind,” Fogel’s wife, Jane, told the Washington Post on Wednesday.

Her concerns come after the White House confirmed it is working on a possible prisoner swap to free Griner and American Paul Whelan, who was accused of being a spy in Russia and has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Whelan complained that he was not treated in the same way as Griner, and President Biden eventually called his sister after she went on TV to talk about it.

Marc Fogel’s family, pictured earlier this year, has begged US officials to make the same efforts to free him from a Russian prison as Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.

Marc Fogel, left, with wife Jane, center left, son Sam, 22, center right, and son Ethan, 24, right. Jane first spoke out in an effort to draw attention to her husband’s plight

Surveillance footage from the airport shows inspectors with sniffer dogs identifying unusual items among Fogel’s baggage in the same baggage room where Griner was held

Marc Fogel was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport (pictured above) in August 2021 after he was found with 17 grams of medical marijuana hidden in his suitcase, according to officials

Unlike Whelan and Griner, Fogel is not classified as “improperly detained” by the US. His family hopes to get that clue, as it would escalate diplomatic efforts to free him.

“It’s terrifying,” Jane continued. “I hope President Biden and especially First Lady Jill Biden, who is an educator, see the importance of including Marc alongside Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.”

Like Fogel, Griner was arrested after being caught with a cannabis vape. She has admitted her crime while the hearing is underway to decide her sentence.

Jane, 60, says she feels “widowed” since her husband’s imprisonment, and complained that she wants the US government to “work for us too.”

An American teacher who taught in Russia before he was arrested by Russian authorities on suspicion of drugs has expressed concern that other Americans, such as WNBA star Brittney Griner, are being released from the country before him.

Marc Fogel said in a letter home.

Fogel, 60, has been languishing in the Russian prison system for 11 months after he was caught smuggling medically prescribed marijuana into Russia in August 2021.

In June, Fogel was handed a stunning 14-year sentence by a Russian judge who accused him of trying to bring marijuana into the country to sell to his students.

Fogel was accused of using his diplomatic status as a former member of the US embassy in Moscow to potentially lead a “drug smuggling route” into the Russian capital.

Another video showed investigators rummaging through his belongings in his office at Moscow’s $34,000-a-year elite schoolhouse.

Documents and personal items, including a baseball cap, were later found in his office.

The Russians also allege that Fogel’s wife Jane tried to remove evidence from their home before it was reached by police.

Footage shows her throwing away evidence.

“She took a bundle from the house and threw it in the trash, and later took it outside the housing complex,” said a RIA Novosti report citing local law enforcement officers.

Fogel and his wife were protected under diplomatic status until May 2021, Russia’s interior ministry added.

The couple have two sons, Sam, 22, and Ethan, 24, who both attended Anglo-American School in Moscow.

The prestigious academy traditionally serves the children of expats, including diplomats, in Moscow and also enrolls children of wealthy Russian families.

Fogel has been teaching internationally since the mid-1990s, teaching International Baccalaureate history courses for children of diplomats in faraway places such as Venezuela and Oman.

Fogel has two sons, Sam, 22, and Ethan, 24, who both attended Anglo-American School in Moscow

A smiling Marc Fogel pictured with his match day ticket in front of the Luzhniki Stadium for a 2018 World Cup match

Fogel had been prescribed the marijuana after several surgeries and years of pain, and the teacher expressed his reluctance to use opioids to deal with his pain.

Fogel, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is currently in the spotlight as WNBA star Brittney Griner lands in Russian prison after trying to bring a small amount of marijuana into the country.

Griner’s plight has made headlines and earned the attention of the White House, but Fogel and his family feel he is left behind as the US negotiates a prisoner swap to get Griner out of Russia.

Griner has pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing, although her wife has had personal phone calls with President Joe Biden regarding Griner’s case.

Russia wants arms dealer Viktor Bout – played by Nicholas Cage in the film Lord of War – to return home, who is serving a 25-year prison sentence in the US.

Brittney Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury player, will be taken to a courtroom for a hearing in Russia on July 27, 2022.

Paul Whelan, a former US Marine arrested for alleged espionage, listens to sentence in a courtroom of the Moscow District Court in Moscow, Russia, June 15, 2020. Whelan will be entered into a prisoner swap deal with WNBA star Griner

Whelan stands during his 2018 trial, showing messages on a piece of paper, including calling the Russian trial a “sham” and calling for action from the US president

News of the possible trade reached Marc in Russia and he said it “hurts” to be seemingly kept out of the discussions.

Fogel was prescribed medical marijuana in 2021 and decided to return to Russia to teach for another year before retiring.

He tried to put 14 vape cartridges of medical marijuana in his suitcase and put some in his shoes.

He also put some cannabis flower in a contact lens case before being detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport.

His wife says she caught up with him on the security line and could tell from the way he was breathing that something was wrong: “Jane, I’m really in trouble,” he said at the time.

Bringing marijuana to a country with strict laws banning it was a big risk, and Marc’s son, Ethan, says there’s a simple explanation for why he tried: “He thought he could get away with it.”

Marc kept a journal when he was first imprisoned and wrote about the rollercoaster of emotions he experienced when he wasn’t sure what his punishment would be.

He wrote of his confusion over being constantly transferred between detention centers, a “guardian angel” who provided him with food and made his own games out of porridge and apricots.

Fogel theorized that the Russian authorities were trying to “break” him by forcing him to feel miserable, and he admitted, “I feel it in my bones, my soul, it swarms all over my body.”

He also said his “howlings have drawn new lines” and spoke of a “lack of empathy from these heartless bastards,” referring to the Russians imprisoning him.