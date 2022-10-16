Private plane makes safe emergency landing on Dallas roadway

DALLAS (AP) — A small plane with technical problems made an emergency landing on a road in a Dallas neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.

Engine problems forced the plane to land on West Kiest Boulevard around 3 p.m. WFAA TV reported.

The unnamed man and woman flying the plane escaped injuries and there were no injuries on the ground, Dallas firefighters said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the multi-engine DA-622 landed about 2 miles from Dallas Executive Airport. The plane was headed for the Winston Field airport in Snyder, Texas, about 250 miles (402 kilometers) west of Dallas, the WFAA reported.

There was no fire or fuel spillage at the landing site, but some power lines had been knocked down and a speeding sign hit, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

Electric utility Oncor said only one customer lost service due to contact with power lines, WFAA reported.

