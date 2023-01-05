Private hospitals ‘can help us heal the NHS’, as Rishi Sunak promises to reduce waiting lists

More NHS patients will be sent to private hospitals and new surgical hubs or treated at home in ‘virtual wards’ under Rishi Sunak’s plan to reduce waiting lists.

The Prime Minister today named reducing record waiting times as one of the top five commitments that voters should judge him by in the next general election.

He ruled out canceling scheduled non-emergency surgeries to ease pressure on hospitals this winter, saying a similar policy during Covid was “the reason we now have a huge waiting list.”

Instead, he described a series of changes to free up hospital beds and reduce demand.

Rishi Sunak smiles as he arrives to give a speech on his ‘five pledges’ on the NHS on Wednesday

Ambulance workers hold signs during a strike on Dec. 21 outside the London Ambulance Service headquarters

The latest figures show that there are currently more than 7.2 million patients waiting for treatment.

The Prime Minister admitted that the British are ‘not getting the care they deserve’ despite ‘record amounts’ being pumped into the NHS. He emphasized: “We have to recognize that something has to change.”

He ruled out major ‘structural changes’ before the election and vowed that the principle that the NHS should be free at the point of use would never be changed.

But he said he was “comfortable” with the NHS making more use of private hospitals “when necessary to provide patients with faster and better care”. Patients will also be given “as much choice as possible,” including options to travel to a hospital further away for faster treatment.

And the Prime Minister said he would ‘no longer’ expect huge variations in performance between health funds. Sources said underperforming trusts would be needed to match the most efficient ones.

Mr Sunak said his immediate focus would be on addressing delays in patients being discharged from hospitals to free up beds. This would be achieved by putting more money into social care.

He insisted: ‘The biggest problem we have is that there are currently about 13,000 in hospital beds who ideally should be back in their communities or in social care. And that’s why our hospitals are filling up.’

But he said a combination of the private sector and 300 new “surgical hubs” and diagnostic centers could begin to tackle the huge backlog of routine surgeries.

He added: “One of our initiatives to quit [backlogs] what’s happening again is the creation of so-called elective surgical hubs and community diagnostic centers where people can get all the scans and tests they need and even the routine electives – like hip replacement and cataracts – away from the acute part of the hospital.

“Because when you do that, you really increase our ability to treat people because you don’t have doctors constantly disrupted by making routine appointments and then having to rush to handle an emergency.”

Ambulances stand still outside Leicester Royal Infirmary’s Accident & Emergency Department

Rishi Sunak made the announcements in his first major domestic speech of 2023 on Plexal in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, East London (pictured)

Mr Sunak also outlined ideas to reduce demand for hospital services, including by allowing pharmacists to work more ‘flexibly’.

And he said medical advances meant that some people who would previously have been hospitalized with respiratory problems or after a fall can now be treated at home in “virtual wards.”

Matthew Taylor, CEO of the NHS Confederation, which represents the health care system, warned the plans would not be enough to recover “the toughest winter we’ve had”.

He claimed the money to deal with the delayed discharge of patients from hospitals this winter had come ‘too late’, warning it would be needed much sooner to avoid a repeat of the crisis next winter.

He said resolving the NHS nurses’ and ambulances’ strikes was key to reducing waiting times and warned that a better pay offer would be needed.

Mr Taylor said of the prime minister: ‘He wants the ends, but not the means.’

But a senior Tory MP yesterday urged Mr Sunak to oppose calls to increase NHS spending.

Steve Brine, chair of the Commons Health Select Committee, said the agency has “never had more public money than it has now,” questioning how critics expected to fund additional spending.

He said Britain is a ‘sick patient calling for help more often’ and measures need to be taken to improve the country’s health and reduce demand for NHS services.

He told Times Radio: ‘We spend £152bn every year in England on the NHS.

‘What should we spend – £300bn? 352 billion pounds?

And then you get to the point of ‘Well, how are you going to pay for that? Is the public willing to pay for it?’

He added: “When you put so much money into a system that produces such a poor result, then you have to be honest about the problems – and they are structural and are about our poor health as a nation.

“If we don’t prevent disease in this country better than we are, then the NHS in itself is not sustainable. And that is a terrifying situation.’

The amount spent on health and social care is expected to reach £168bn this year – almost two-fifths higher in real terms than when the Tories came to power.

UK health spending lags behind many of its peers. As a percentage of gross domestic product, it was the second lowest in the G7 group of rich countries in 2019 – less than the US, Germany and France.